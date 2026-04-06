Portland Fruit Tree Project Spring Raffle 2026

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About this event
We are offering nothing but the full Portland Experience with this package. It starts with a weekend "staycation" in the cutest little Airbnb in the Montavilla neigborhood. Wake up the next morning and enjoy breakfast nearby at Redwood, then head a few blocks south to Hawthorne for some relaxation at FloatOn. Walk across the street for tacos and drinks at Por Que No.
Wake up the next morning and hit as many of the Sesame Collective spots as you can -- from Mediterranean Exploration Company, to Shalom Ya'll, to Dolly Olive.
And don't forget to work in a Pickles' game!
This package is ideal the for the foodie or someone who wants to explore the city a bit more -- and will be equally enjoyed by someone local or out-of-town. This package can easily extend beyond one weekend. Have fun eating and floating your way through our fine city.
Package Contains:
--2 Floats at Float On
--2 night Airbnb Stay: Monta-Villa Garden Cottage & Furry Farmstead
--Yalla $25 Gift Card
--Shalom Ya'll $25 Gift Card
--1 Burger at Bless Your Heart
--Mediterranean Exploration Company $25 Gift Card
--Dolly Olive $25 GIft Card
--Porque No $50 Gift Card
--Redwood $25 Gift Certificate
--Pickles Baseball Game; 4 tickets and sticker pack
You will get to experience first-hand the process of converting fresh urban apples into cider. Invite up to 9 friends or family members to join the fun. You'll be able to sample the fresh cider during the event -- just fresh juice (likely with multiple apple varieties; nothing added).
We'll provide the fruit unless you have your own apples that you'd like us to use. We'll be using our Harvest Fiesta Press.
You and your friends/family should come prepared to be part of the process. And in addition to sampling the cider, we'll have tasty harvest-related snacks to consume during the event. We'll work with you to schedule in September or October (and possibly into November).
Event will be hosted in the backyard of our Board Treasurer, on Mt Tabor, and co-hosted by PTFP Executive Director and Board President.
Package Contains:
--200 lbs of fruit processed on-site into about 10 gallons of cider
--snacks and beverages on-site
Wondrous Wire Earrings: A Private Jewelry-Making Class (Value: $400)
Gather up your friends and join in a private jewelry-making class. Combine glass and gemstone beads with wire in artistic designs and create several pairs of earrings for pierced ears.
This class is for you and 5 friends and will be held at the instructor's home in the Montavilla neighborhood of SE Portland at a mutually agreed-upon date and time. The class will last approximately three hours, and homemade refreshments will be served.
The instructor is a Portland Fruit Tree Project board member who teaches jewelry making at Portland Community College.
Package Contains:
--all supplies needed to make 2-3+ earrings per person
--snacks during 3-hour class
Been meaning to start -- or build-up -- your houseplant collection? This package is for you. Portland Fruit Tree Project board members have gathered some of their favorite plant starts and potted them up just for you.
Each plant has been potted in a cute ceramic pot. Just add a little bit of water every now and again and you are on your way. Green thumb not necessarily required, as these plants are all pretty forgiving.
Package Contains:
--Variegated Rubber Plant
--Dracaena Reflexa
--Prayer Plant
--African Violet
--Spider Plant
--Begonia start
--Variegated Pathos
--Snake Plant
Pies, Plums, Preserves, Oh My! With this package, each month (for 9 months) you will get a “fruit of the month” offering, which will include either a quart of local in-season fruit (supplied from Portland Fruit Tree Project harvests when in full swing), jars of fruit preserves, or a fresh baked pie. We will deliver the fruit and homemade pies within 5 miles of Leaven Community Center (5431 NE 20th). Pies and preserves will be made by our board members and friends of Portland Fruit Tree Project.
In addition to these home-baked goods, this bundle includes 2 gift certificates from local pie experts: Lauretta Jean’s and The Pie Spot, who both generously donated to this package.
Contact our board member, Kim, to coordinate timing of pick up or delivery each month ([email protected]).
Package Contains:
--June: Lauretta Jean's Gift Certificate (1 pie; $47 value)
--July: Pie Spot Gift Certificate (1 pie; $38 value)
--August: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project
--September: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project
--October: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project + Preserves
--November: Pie baked by Board Member
--December: Pie baked by Friend of Portland Fruit Tree Project
--January: Pie baked by Friend of Portland Fruit Tree Project
--February: Pie baked by Board Member
You could be the proud owner of the Mission 100 Kayak by Pelican International. It has a rigid/hard shell and is 10-feet long, 29 inches wide and weighs 40 pounds. Picture yourself on an Oregon lake. We can see it, can you? This sit-inside cockpit is great for beginners and intermediate kayakers. It comes with all original equipment: straps, pads, paddle, etc. And because we care about your safety, we will be getting you a new life jacket.
This is a very gently used kayak (was taken out once and has been stored inside), has been donated by our newest Board Member and was originally purchased in 2021.
When you win, you’ll be able to join us the next time we go out to pick blackberries by boat as part of our "Can't Beat Em; Eat Em" Campaign.
Reviews online range from "great kayak for beginners" to "its light, durable, and stable."
Go ahead, start planning your trips and outtings. We've got a good feeling about this. We suggest: Lost Lake up on Mt. Hood, the boat landing at St John's, the Tualatin River and the Columbia Slough, for starters.
You are sure to see lots of berries on your outings, so we are including a copy of Serviceberry by Robin Wallkimmerer.
"The tree distributes its wealth—its abundance of sweet, juicy berries—to meet the needs of its natural community. And this distribution ensures its own survival."
Package Contains:
--10-foot Mission 100 Kayak by Pelican International
--All original equipment: straps, pads, and paddle
--Book: "Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World"
--Hydro Flask
--PTFP Fruity Cap and Tote
—Personal Floatation Device (a friend of of the PFTP will purchase after the raffle drawing to ensure correct sizing)
Looking for an excuse to spend a little more time in the kitchen? Let's start by sharpening 5 of your best knives. Then we'll ply you with two deliveries of our new subscription Seasonal Spreads deliveries (3 preserves each box) -- use these to brighten your morning toast, or to jazz-up your next charcuterie board. Then, try your hand at one of Dolly Parton's recipes. Our Executive Director has a copy of her own and you'll catch her cooking up a few of these meals throughout the year. How can you go wrong with Dolly Parton! A little country music while you cook, maybe?
And yes, you'll find a few recipes where fruit plays a staring role.
Speaking of fruit, this package includes pots of rhubarb, strawberries, and herbs.
With the abundance of fruit in our city, we feel strongly that every Portland household should have their very own "go-to pie crust recipe". We'll help you with that by providing a pie dough workshop for you and 2 friends. Class will take place on Mt. Tabor at the home of a Portland Fruit Tree Project Board Member. Class offered by our Executive Director.
We'll round out this package with a denim apron and a set of bamboo cooking spoons and utensils packaged in your very own PFTP Fruity tote.
Knife sharpening to be provided by Matt, a friend of the Portland Fruit Tree Project.
Package Contains:
--Pie Dough Workshop
--Bamboo Utensils
--Dolly Parton Cookbook: "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food"
--Certificate for Knife Sharpening (5 knives)
--PFTP Seasonal Spreads Deliveries (2)
--Pot of Strawberry Plants
--Rhubarb Plant
--Pot of Herbs (oregano, parsley, chives)
--PFTP Charcuterie Board ($45 value)
--Denim Apron
--PFTP Fruity Tote Bag
This hands-on canning class and workshop will include an overview of canning basics and guidelines. The winner and 3 friends will learn to make and preserve a jam and loaf of bread. The specific fruit used during the workshop will depend on the season (likely plum, apple or pear).
The bread that you'll learn and start to perfect is the No-Knead Bread by Mark Bittman/Jim Lahey, as found in the NYTimes top 25 Recipe of all times collection. It's a favorite of ours at the Portland Fruit Tree Project, too, as it requires minimal active effort, and producing a really nice crusty loaf. And topped with homemade jam made with fruit harvested from our collective urban orchard here in Portland [chef's kiss!].
The "winner" will have one year to schedule and complete the class. Each participant will leave with at least one jar of jam and their own canning starter kit.
Class will be co-facilitated by our Board Member, Kim and Heather, our Execuitve Director and Master Food Preserver.
Class will include a tea/coffee and fruity snack break.
Package Contains:
--In-person class instruction for four people (you and 3 friends)
--4 jars of product; 1 for each product for each participant
--Ball Canning Utensil Set (Jar Lifter, Funnel, Headspace Gauge); (one for each participant)
Fresh squeezed juice, cocktail garnish, culinary aid. There is nothing like having your own citrus tree.
This package was genrously provided by One Green World.
With a little speical care during the winter, you can grow citrus in Portland!
Package Contains:
--a Meyer lemon or Yuzu tree
--organic citrus fertilizer
--a citrus care guide
Imagine a night of wandering downtown with no care in the world, as we've taken care of your itinerary, including a place to lay your heads.
Start by checking into your room at the Nines, where you will be treated to a one- night-stay. After you are settled, walk up to Powell's and spend a couple hours losing yourselves in the stacks, checking out the Rare Book Room, and making good use of a $100 gift card.
Grab dinner on the way back. And then coffee the next morning and a walk along the Waterfront.
Package Contains:
--One-night-stay at the Nine's (Superior or Deluxe Room)
--$100 Powell's Gift Certificate
--$25 Coffee Gift Certificate
--PFTP Fruity Tote
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