Portland Fruit Tree Project Spring Raffle 2026

We are offering nothing but the full Portland Experience with this package. It starts with a weekend "staycation" in the cutest little Airbnb in the Montavilla neigborhood. Wake up the next morning and enjoy breakfast nearby at Redwood, then head a few blocks south to Hawthorne for some relaxation at FloatOn. Walk across the street for tacos and drinks at Por Que No.





Wake up the next morning and hit as many of the Sesame Collective spots as you can -- from Mediterranean Exploration Company, to Shalom Ya'll, to Dolly Olive.





And don't forget to work in a Pickles' game!





This package is ideal the for the foodie or someone who wants to explore the city a bit more -- and will be equally enjoyed by someone local or out-of-town. This package can easily extend beyond one weekend. Have fun eating and floating your way through our fine city.





Package Contains:

--2 Floats at Float On

--2 night Airbnb Stay: Monta-Villa Garden Cottage & Furry Farmstead

--Yalla $25 Gift Card

--Shalom Ya'll $25 Gift Card

--1 Burger at Bless Your Heart

--Mediterranean Exploration Company $25 Gift Card

--Dolly Olive $25 GIft Card

--Porque No $50 Gift Card

--Redwood $25 Gift Certificate

--Pickles Baseball Game; 4 tickets and sticker pack