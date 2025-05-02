Portland Fruit Tree Project Annual Raffle 2025

Pies, Plums, Preserves, Oh My! With this package, each month (for 9 months) you will get a “fruit of the month” offering, which will include either a quart of local in-season fruit (supplied from Portland Fruit Tree Project harvests when in full swing), jars of fruit preserves, or a fresh baked pie.
We will deliver the fruit and homemade pies within 5 miles of Leaven Community Center (5431 NE 20th).
Pies and preserves will be made by our board members and friends of Portland Fruit Tree Project. In addition to these home-baked goods, this bundle includes 2 gift certificates from local pie experts: Lorreta Jean’s and The Pie Spot, who both generously donated to this package.
Contact our board member, Kim, to coordinate timing of pick up or delivery each month ([email protected]).
Package includes:
May: Lauretta Jean's Gift Certificate (1 pie; $47 value)
June: Pie Spot Gift Certificate (1 pie; $38 value)
July: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project (from Kathy K, President of the Board; $25 value)
Aug: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project (from Kathy K; $25 value)
Sept: 5 pounds of freshly harvested fruit by Portland Fruit Tree Project + Preserves (from Kathy K; $45 value)
Oct: Pie baked by Board Member: Kim (Oct; $25 value)
Nov: Pie baked by Friend of Portland Fruit Tree Project: Abby ($25 value)
Dec: Pie baked by Friend of Portland Fruit Tree Project: Erin ($25 value)
Total Value: $264
The Portland Experience: A Staycation
$5
We’ve planned a fruit-filled staycation for you and your friends or family. You could attempt to squeeze all these activities into one weekend, but we recommend that you spread them out across the entire summer.
Start a Saturday off with brunch at Redwood Cafe where you’ll always find a yummy brunch item feature fruit on their seasonal menu. Then take in a round of mini fold at Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs. Top off that experience with a fruit-flavored gelato at Pino Gelato and a night's stay at The Nines in downtown.
And then, find yourself working with clay inside LaLa Studio, as part of a 2-hour private hand-building clay class for two at LaLa Studio at Leaven Community Center.
Many more experiences included. Have some fun with this one.
Must be 21 years old to claim the cider products within this package.
Package includes:
One Night of Casual Sophistication at The Nines; one superior or deluxe room ($250 value)
Brunch Certificate at Redwood Cafe ($20 value)
Lunch or Happy Hour at Schilling Cider’s New Location at 2800 SE Division St.
Pinolo Gelato Gift Certificate good for 2 ($15 value)
Certificate offering 3 pounds of fruit from PFTP harvests ($12 value)
2-hour private hand-building clay class for two at LaLa Studio at Leaven Community Center ($150 value)
4 Skating Passes at Oaks Park ($58 value)
4 tickets to Mini Golf at Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs ($48 value; kids under 3 free)
2 tickets to Vanport Jazz Festival; Saturday Aug 2 ($200 value)
12 oz. Bag of Stumptown Coffee Bean ($18 value)
A Bottle of Traditional Cider from RAW Cider ($25 value)
2 Town Ciderhouse Raspberry Cosmic Crisp cider; box of 6 12 oz cans ($15 value)
2 Town Crimson Bliss cider; box of 6 12 oz cans ($15 value)
Total Value: $859
Green Thumb Bundle
$5
This prize package is perfect for establishing a bountiful balcony garden or expanding your backyard orchard.
We are here to help you in your efforts in a couple of different ways. The first is to put our board president to work in your yard weeding (2-hour session). The second, is an opportunity to walk your yard with us during a 60-minute orchard coaching session where we’ll talk about best placement for your plants, future pruning needs, and overall care for the health of the trees, bushes and vines, as well as increased fruit production.
Fresh strawberries, currants, and apples are in your future.
Package includes:
Hanging Strawberry Pot with established Marshall and Shuksan plants from our Executive Director’s backyard ($20 value)
Red Cherry Currant ($25 value)
Columnar Scarlet Sentinel Apple ($30 value)
Tarragon Start ($5 value)
Granvia Flower Starts (2) with large vibrant blooms ($12 value)
2-hours of weeding offered by Portland Fruit Tree Project Board President
60-Minute Orchard Coaching Session with Portland Fruit Tree Project ($125 value)
Bambu HempTwine; 2 rolls of waxed 5 ply; 426 feet ($12 value)
Pair of Okatsune Japanese Steele Pruners ($30 value)
SymbiOp Garden Shop 15% off Voucher
Total Value: $319
Sustainability Starter Kit
$5
If you’ve been thinking about or looking for ways to add a few more sustainability efforts to your daily life at home, this package is for you.
We’ve got a great set of supplies that will get you started with more bulk purchasing from your favorite grocery store, or spots like The Realm Refillery. From silverware bundles you can take with you for lunch at your favorite food truck, or reusable glass jars and bags for spices and produce and bulk grains, we’ve got you covered.
Package includes:
Set of Two Cover Me Carry Me Travel Silverware Rolls with cloth napkin and slots for silverware and chopsticks ($50 value)
Organic Bamboo Chopsticks (set of 4; $12 value)
Organic Bamboo Silverware (set of 4; $55.80 value)
Organic Bamboo Cooking and Baking Utensils by Bambu: Risotto Spoon, Slotted Spoons, Spatula, Serving Spoon ($8.95 value), Scraping Spatula ($53.70)
Pot Scraper ($3 value)
Sustainable Starter Kit include: 1 drawstring reusable mesh produce bag, muslin spice bags (2), 8 oz. amber glass jars (2), bamboo pot scraper, box of 100 bamboo skewers, 1 muslin drawstring bag for bulk purchases all packed in a 1 gallon jar ($50 Value)
Bambu HempTwine; 2 rolls of waxed 5 ply; 426 feet ($12 value)
Barnhouse Homemade Bar of Soap with Soap Saver Bag ($10 value)
Total Value: $279
Baker’s Bundle
$5
This package is suitable for veteran bakers and newbies alike. You’ll be in the kitchen motivated to bake in no time. The pie dough workshop is the feature of this package bring two friends along and learn all of our Executive Director’s pie dough secrets.
Package includes:
A pie dough workshop with Portland Fruit Tree Project director for you and 2 friends; on Mt. Tabor at the home of a Portland Fruit Tree Project Board Member. Class offered by our Executive Director. ($225 value)
Vintage Apron; source from local thrift store ($30 value)
Blue Mixing Bowl with Spout; sourced from local thrift store ($18 value)
Portland Fruit Tree Project Favorite Recipes Featuring Fruit
Best Ever Apple Cake “Homemade Mix”; just add eggs and oil ($15 value)
Local Apples; for cake recipe ($12 value)
Set of Certified Organic Bamboo Baking Spoons and Spatulas: Slotted Spoon, Spoon, Spatula, Scraping Spatula ($36 value)
Package of Gingham Red & White Paper Napkins; 50 count ($6 value)
Jar of Portland Fruit Tree Project jam/jelly ($10 value)
Total Value: $350
Charcuterie Board DIY Kit #1
$5
Imagine a summer full of yummy charcuterie boards. With this “starter kit” you’ve got what you need to impress friends and family with some tasty treats on your Tree to Table (tretotablepdx.com) board. The boards alone turns an ordinary charcuterie board up a notch.
Package includes:
PFTP Charcuterie Boards ($45 value)
Certified organic bamboo accessories: spreading knives (2), honey spoon, forks (2), box of 100 8-inch skewers ($26 value).
Oregon Roasted Whole Hazelnuts ($13 value)
Kelly’s Oregon Blackberry Honey; 5 oz jar ($8 value)
Gift Certificate for a loaf of local bread from hi gluten (redeem at Montavilla Farmers Market).
Certificate offering 5 pounds of fresh fruit from PFTP harvest; redeem in July, August, Sept or October ($20 value)
Total Value: $112
Charcuterie Board DIY Kit #2
$5
Imagine a summer full of yummy charcuterie boards. With this “starter kit” you’ve got what you need to impress friends and family with some tasty treats on your Tree to Table (tretotablepdx.com) board. The boards alone turns an ordinary charcuterie board up a notch.
Package includes:
PFTP Charcuterie Boards ($45 value)
Certified organic bamboo accessories: spreading knives (2), honey spoon, forks (2), box of 100 8-inch skewers ($26 value).
Oregon Roasted Whole Hazelnuts ($13 value)
Kelly’s Oregon Blackberry Honey; 5 oz jar ($8 value)
Gift Certificate for a loaf of local bread from hi gluten (redeem at Montavilla Farmers Market).
Certificate offering 5 pounds of fresh fruit from PFTP harvest; redeem in July, August, Sept or October ($20 value)
Total Value: $112
Brandy Trio
$5
If you like a spot of Brandy on the back patio after a lovely home cooked farm-to-table dinner, then this is the package for you.
You’ll get three bottles of Brandy. A pear brandy from Clear-Creek Distillery and two bottles of Apple Quince Brandy from a special Portland Fruit Tree Project run. This brandy contains quince and apples from a harvest last fall. The fruit wasn’t a high enough grade to donate to our partner food pantries, but it was very suitable for Brandy. Be the first to get your hands on the bottles in this generous run from Stonebarn Brandy works.
Must be 21 years old to claim this prize package.
Package includes:
Stonebarn Brandyworks Plum Brandy made with Portland Fruit Tree Project Harvested Fruit; 2 bottles ($45 value),
Clear Creek Distillery Pear Brandy 375ml ($29 value)
Clear Creek Distillery Baseball Cap ($30 value)
Total Value: $149
