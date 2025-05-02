Portland Fruit Tree Project Annual Raffle 2025

We’ve planned a fruit-filled staycation for you and your friends or family. You could attempt to squeeze all these activities into one weekend, but we recommend that you spread them out across the entire summer. Start a Saturday off with brunch at Redwood Cafe where you’ll always find a yummy brunch item feature fruit on their seasonal menu. Then take in a round of mini fold at Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs. Top off that experience with a fruit-flavored gelato at Pino Gelato and a night's stay at The Nines in downtown. And then, find yourself working with clay inside LaLa Studio, as part of a 2-hour private hand-building clay class for two at LaLa Studio at Leaven Community Center. Many more experiences included. Have some fun with this one. Must be 21 years old to claim the cider products within this package. Package includes: One Night of Casual Sophistication at The Nines; one superior or deluxe room ($250 value) Brunch Certificate at Redwood Cafe ($20 value) Lunch or Happy Hour at Schilling Cider’s New Location at 2800 SE Division St. Pinolo Gelato Gift Certificate good for 2 ($15 value) Certificate offering 3 pounds of fruit from PFTP harvests ($12 value) 2-hour private hand-building clay class for two at LaLa Studio at Leaven Community Center ($150 value) 4 Skating Passes at Oaks Park ($58 value) 4 tickets to Mini Golf at Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs ($48 value; kids under 3 free) 2 tickets to Vanport Jazz Festival; Saturday Aug 2 ($200 value) 12 oz. Bag of Stumptown Coffee Bean ($18 value) A Bottle of Traditional Cider from RAW Cider ($25 value) 2 Town Ciderhouse Raspberry Cosmic Crisp cider; box of 6 12 oz cans ($15 value) 2 Town Crimson Bliss cider; box of 6 12 oz cans ($15 value) Total Value: $859

