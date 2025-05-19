Portland Leadership Class XVIII Graduation

801 Broadway Blvd

Portland, TX 78374, USA

Individual Ticket
$35
1 seat per ticket, includes meal.
Table Sponsorship
$500
Table for 6, Business Logo on Table Tent, half-page ad in program, and recognition during presentation.
Cake Sponsor
$250
Award Sponsor
$250

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing