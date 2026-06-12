Hosted by

Portland LL

About this event

Portland Little League Golf Tournament 2026

169 Bartlett St

Portland, CT 06480, USA

Individual Golfer
$170

Enjoy the full day of golf. Includes golf game, golf cart, lunch at the Gazebo during your golf game and dinner.

For additional costs, enjoy some golf course challenges, raffles and 50/50.

4 Member Golf Team
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full day of golf. Includes golf game, golf cart, lunch at the Gazebo during your golf game and dinner for four.

For additional costs, enjoy some golf course challenges, raffles and 50/50.

Dinner Ticket
$65

Join the players after a day out on the course. Includes dinner and you will have the opportunity to purchase raffle and 50/50 tickets.

TEE BALL SPONSORSHIP
$100

Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament.

MINORS SPONSORSHIP
$500

Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament. as well as recognition on our social media page and day of event signage displays.

MAJORS SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament. recognition on our social media page and day of event displays as well as entry fees for a 4-person team to join the tournament.

Add a donation for Portland LL

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