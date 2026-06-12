Portland Little League Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full day of golf. Includes golf game, golf cart, lunch at the Gazebo during your golf game and dinner.
For additional costs, enjoy some golf course challenges, raffles and 50/50.
Enjoy the full day of golf. Includes golf game, golf cart, lunch at the Gazebo during your golf game and dinner for four.
For additional costs, enjoy some golf course challenges, raffles and 50/50.
Join the players after a day out on the course. Includes dinner and you will have the opportunity to purchase raffle and 50/50 tickets.
Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament.
Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament. as well as recognition on our social media page and day of event signage displays.
Thank you for supporting our players. Your sponsorship will get your name/ business name on a tee ball sign to be on display during the tournament. recognition on our social media page and day of event displays as well as entry fees for a 4-person team to join the tournament.
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