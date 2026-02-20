Portland Masonic Temple Foundation Golf Tournament

$100 Per Person $400 per team, includes lunch





(Note: Zeffy is a free program we use and they rely on tips from donors allowing us to keep 100% of your donation without paying transaction fees. When you make a donation or purchase tickets, there will be an option to add a tip that goes to Zeffy, please consider donating a few dollars to them to keep their non profit program free. Also note, it defaults to a large percentage, you can change the amount.)