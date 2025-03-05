Portola Hills Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Your child's special day will begin with a "Kodak Moment" in the office before school, where they will receive an official "Principal for the Day" name tag, lanyard, and principal’s whistle. Next, they will join Principal MacNevin to make an important morning announcement over the intercom, kicking off the day in true leadership style. At lunchtime, your child will bring their own lunch to enjoy with Mr. Mac, followed by an opportunity to step into a leadership role during recess. They will accompany Mr. Mac to the playground, where they will hand out Compass Coupons to students demonstrating great choices and assist in supervising various playground activities alongside Mr. Mac and the staff. This unique experience will give your child a fun and memorable glimpse into the responsibilities of a principal while celebrating their leadership skills! This experience will take place on a Thursday mutually decided on between the winner and Mr. MacNevin.

