Portola Hills Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Your child's special day will begin with a "Kodak Moment" in the office before school, where they will receive an official "Principal for the Day" name tag, lanyard, and principal’s whistle. Next, they will join Principal MacNevin to make an important morning announcement over the intercom, kicking off the day in true leadership style.
At lunchtime, your child will bring their own lunch to enjoy with Mr. Mac, followed by an opportunity to step into a leadership role during recess. They will accompany Mr. Mac to the playground, where they will hand out Compass Coupons to students demonstrating great choices and assist in supervising various playground activities alongside Mr. Mac and the staff.
This unique experience will give your child a fun and memorable glimpse into the responsibilities of a principal while celebrating their leadership skills!
This experience will take place on a Thursday mutually decided on between the winner and Mr. MacNevin.
Reserved Parking for 6th Grade Promotion Day #1
A chair displaying your name will be placed in a space within the guest parking lot lane the day of the 6th Grade Promotion Ceremony. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
Reserved Parking for 6th Grade Promotion Day #2
A chair displaying your name will be placed in a space within the guest parking lot lane the day of the 6th Grade Promotion Ceremony. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
2 VIP Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Promotion #1
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 2 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies!
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
2 VIP Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Promotion #2
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 2 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies!
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
4 VIP Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Promotion #3
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies!
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
4 VIP Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Promotion #1
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies!
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
4 VIP Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Promotion #2
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies!
*For the promotion occurring on June 5, 2025*
Reserved Parking Space #19
Located in the second row of the parking lot, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2025-2026 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today!
Reserved Parking Space #20
Located in the second row of the parking lot, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2025-2026 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today!
Reserved Parking Space #108
Located near the flagpole/handicapped parking spaces, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2025-2026 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today!
1st Day of School Reserved Parking Space #1
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the 1st day of school, August 13, 2025. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
1st Day of School Reserved Parking Space #2
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the 1st day of school, August 13, 2025. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
Back to School Night Reserved Parking Space #1
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the evening of Back to School Night 2025. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
Back to School Night Reserved Parking Space #2
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the evening of Back to School Night 2025. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
Showcase Night Reserved Parking Space #1
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the evening of Showcase Night 2026. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
Showcase Night Reserved Parking Space #2
A chair with your name will be placed in the guest parking lot lane on the evening of Showcase Night 2026. When you arrive simply pull up, move the chair to the space in front of the parking spot, and proceed to park in the reserved space.
August 2025 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
September 2025 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
October 2025 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
November 2025 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
December 2025 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
January 2026 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
February 2026 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
March 2026 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
April 2026 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
May 2026 - Birthday Marquee
A personalized Happy Birthday message to your child displayed on the electronic marquee located at the front of the school facing Saddleback Ranch Rd. Please make sure you are bidding on the correct month! The message will be displayed the week of your child's birthday.
Picnic Lunch with Mrs. Warren #1
Mrs. Warren has generously donated a picnic lunch during a school day with her! This lunch will include a kids meal of the winners choice. She will coordinate with the winning families to determine a date and the meal details.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in kindergarten as this experience takes place during the school day.
Picnic Lunch with Mrs. Warren #2
Mrs. Warren has generously donated a picnic lunch during a school day with her! This lunch will include a kids meal of the winners choice. She will coordinate with the winning families to determine a date and the meal details.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in kindergarten as this experience takes place during the school day.
Afternoon Art Class with Mrs. Padian #1
Mrs. Padian is offering a once-in-a-school-year chance to join her for an afternoon art class on Monday, March 31 from 2:15 - 3:00pm! This fun and creative session will inspire young artists as they express their creativity, and each winner can bring a friend to join in too. It's the perfect combination of learning, fun, and a tasty treat as she will be providing a small snack too!
Afternoon Art Class with Mrs. Padian #2
Mrs. Padian is offering a once-in-a-school-year chance to join her for an afternoon art class on Monday, March 31 from 2:15 - 3:00pm! This fun and creative session will inspire young artists as they express their creativity, and each winner can bring a friend to join in too. It's the perfect combination of learning, fun, and a tasty treat as she will be providing a small snack too!
Afternoon Art Class with Mrs. Padian #3
Mrs. Padian is offering a once-in-a-school-year chance to join her for an afternoon art class on Monday, March 31 from 2:15 - 3:00pm! This fun and creative session will inspire young artists as they express their creativity, and each winner can bring a friend to join in too. It's the perfect combination of learning, fun, and a tasty treat as she will be providing a small snack too!
Afternoon Art Class with Mrs. Padian #4
Mrs. Padian is offering a once-in-a-school-year chance to join her for an afternoon art class on Monday, March 31 from 2:15 - 3:00pm! This fun and creative session will inspire young artists as they express their creativity, and each winner can bring a friend to join in too. It's the perfect combination of learning, fun, and a tasty treat as she will be providing a small snack too!
Afternoon Art Class with Mrs. Padian #5
Mrs. Padian is offering a once-in-a-school-year chance to join her for an afternoon art class on Monday, March 31 from 2:15 - 3:00pm! This fun and creative session will inspire young artists as they express their creativity, and each winner can bring a friend to join in too. It's the perfect combination of learning, fun, and a tasty treat as she will be providing a small snack too!
Pizza, Popcorn & Pop Movie Lunch - Mrs. Lindenhofen
Come have lunch and a movie with your favorite kindergarten teachers! Mrs. Lindenhofen, Mrs. Ryan, and Mrs. Botsford have teamed up to generously provide pizza, popcorn, and pop! The winner of this auction plus 1 friend can join your teacher for this exciting luncheon.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in kindergarten as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza, Popcorn & Pop Movie Lunch - Mrs. Ryan
Come have lunch and a movie with your favorite kindergarten teachers! Mrs. Lindenhofen, Mrs. Ryan, and Mrs. Botsford have teamed up to generously provide pizza, popcorn, and pop! The winner of this auction plus 1 friend can join your teacher for this exciting luncheon.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in kindergarten as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza, Popcorn & Pop Movie Lunch - Mrs. Botsford
Come have lunch and a movie with your favorite kindergarten teachers! Mrs. Lindenhofen, Mrs. Ryan, and Mrs. Botsford have teamed up to generously provide pizza, popcorn, and pop! The winner of this auction plus 1 friend can join your teacher for this exciting luncheon.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in kindergarten as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Barta
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. De Avila
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Heh
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Miller
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Reilly
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Shanton
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Tescher
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch in the Teacher's Lounge - Mrs. Williams
Each winner is invited to join the 1st and 2nd grade teachers in the teacher's lounge for a pizza lunch! This luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 during their lunch period, and drinks will also be provided.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 1st or 2nd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch with the 3rd Grade Teachers - Ms. Bury
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch on April 2, 2025! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 3rd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch with the 3rd Grade Teachers - Ms. Cole
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch on April 2, 2025! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 3rd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch with the 3rd Grade Teachers - Ms. Lau
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch on April 2, 2025! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 3rd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Pizza Lunch with the 3rd Grade Teachers - Ms. Thomas
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch on April 2, 2025! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 3rd grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
4th Graders Lunch with the Teachers - Ms. Dennis
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In N Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! All 4 teachers and the 8 students will eat together in the teacher's lounge on the date collectively determined by the group!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 4th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
4th Graders Lunch with the Teachers - Ms. Dunning
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In N Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! All 4 teachers and the 8 students will eat together in the teacher's lounge on the date collectively determined by the group!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 4th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
4th Graders Lunch with the Teachers - Ms. Fankhauser
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In N Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! All 4 teachers and the 8 students will eat together in the teacher's lounge on the date collectively determined by the group!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 4th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
4th Graders Lunch with the Teachers - Ms. Sawyer
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In N Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! All 4 teachers and the 8 students will eat together in the teacher's lounge on the date collectively determined by the group!
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 4th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
5th Grade BBQ Hotdog Lunch - Mr. Johns
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 5th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
5th Grade BBQ Hotdog Lunch - Mrs. Kapustin
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 5th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
5th Grade BBQ Hotdog Lunch - Mrs. Sinatra
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date.
Please bring a drink of your choice.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 5th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
6th Grade Shake Up - Mrs. Brodmann
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winners and teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
6th Grade Shake Up - Ms. Stewart
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winners and teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
6th Grade Shake Up - Mrs. Scott
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winners and teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
24-25 Yearbook Voucher #1
Haven't ordered a yearbook yet? No worries! Here is your chance to grab one at a discount! Winner will be provided a voucher to use at Treering.com to order their yearbook for the 2024-2025 year!
24-25 Yearbook Voucher #2
Haven't ordered a yearbook yet? No worries! Here is your chance to grab one at a discount! Winner will be provided a voucher to use at Treering.com to order their yearbook for the 2024-2025 year!
24-25 Yearbook Voucher #3
Haven't ordered a yearbook yet? No worries! Here is your chance to grab one at a discount! Winner will be provided a voucher to use at Treering.com to order their yearbook for the 2024-2025 year!
