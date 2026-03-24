Portola Hills Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

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Your child's special day will begin with a "Kodak Moment" in the office before school, where they will receive an official "Principal for the Day" name tag, lanyard, and principal’s whistle.
This unique experience will give your child a fun and memorable glimpse into the responsibilities of a principal while celebrating their leadership skills!
This experience will take place on a Thursday mutually decided on between the winner and Mrs. Bruner.
Starting bid
Located in the second row of the parking lot, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2026-2027 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today! Est. value: Priceless
Starting bid
Located in the second row of the parking lot, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2026-2027 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today! Est. value: Priceless
Starting bid
Located near the flagpole/handicapped parking spaces, this reserved space will have your name on it for the entire 2026-2027 school year! Imagine showing up to any event and not having to battle for a parking space. If that sounds good to you bid on this item today! Est. value: Priceless
Starting bid
Who doesn't love pizza, and what family would not consume one pizza a month for a year? Enjoy Lake Forest's favorite pizza place and take advantage of the ambience! Est. value: $300
*Winning this bid enables you to one size large 1- topping pizza a month for 12 months at the participating Lampost Pizza location (12 total).
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Est. value: $185
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Has your child (or you) always wanted to learn to surf but you didn't know where to start? What a perfect chance to dip your toes in the ocean and give it a try! Corky Carroll Surf School has been around for 20 years and provides a safe environment to learn the ropes! Consider this your starter summer pack! Est. value:$155
*Winning this bid enables you to a private 2-hour surf lesson at the participating surf school, please note the school will give you a wetsuit and surfboard to use during the lesson.
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A youth flag football league dedicated to those ready to play! Whether you are a returning member or somebody who has always wanted to try this out, make this your chance to give it a try next winter season! Est. value: $200
*Winning this bid enables you to one free registration fee for winter 2027 season.
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What are you doing this summer? Looking for a way to get your child's energy out while also helping them gain skills for upcoming football seasons? Dan Selway has a long history of taking kids to the next level, come join his summer camp located in Lake Forest 9am-12 pm grades K-8th are welcome! Est. value: $240
*Winning this bid enables you to pick ONE week of camp for free either June 8,9,10 or June 15,16,17.
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Who doesn't need an excuse to spend a night out, whether with your partner or a friend! Start your evening at Pinot’s Palette in Rancho Santa Margarita for a fun and interactive time painting and sipping wine, followed by a delicious dinner up the street at Hannah’s restaurant; known for its classic steakhouse fare, vibrant ambiance and award-winning service. Est. value: $190
*Winning this bid enables you to a $100 gift card to Hannahs and 2- seats at Pinot’s Palette valued at $90, located in RSM expiring 1/23/27.
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Come enjoy dinner at a modern eatery specializing in Asian dishes, featuring family-style entrees and cocktails, located at the Irvine Spectrum. Est. value: $150
*winning this bid enables you to one gift card valued at $150 to be redeemed at Little Sister restaurant.
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Come enjoy 2 tickets to a concert of your choice, located in Anaheim. Enjoy a night listening to great music! Est. value: $225
*Winning this enables you to 2 general admission tickets to a concert of your choice and foundation room access at HOB Anaheim- requires 2 weeks advance purchase and tickets are for standing room only, subject to availability and expire 3/24/2027.
Starting bid
It is not easy coming up with ways to entertain a family, so let us do it for you! Begin your day at Einstein’s bagels to get a delicious breakfast, followed by some fun bowling at Saddleback Lanes, with 1 hour of bowling for up to 4 people. To finish off the long day head home and order some pizzas from Mountain Mikes! Est. value: $120
*Winning this bid enables you to 4 bagel or sandwich gift cards at Einsteins valid at the participating location and expires 12/31/26, 1 hour of Bowling for up to 4 people (exp. 10/31/26) and a $50 gift card to Mountain Mikes Pizza at the Rancho Santa Margarita location only and expires (6/30/26).
Starting bid
Start your day off right at Irvine Park; ride the train, take the paddle boat out for a spin and enjoy the fun bikes! When it's time to eat, head closer to home for a delicious lunch at Avila’s El Ranchito! Est. value: $170
*Winning this bid enables you to (8) train tickets, (1) paddle boat rental for 30 minutes and (1) double surrey bike rental for 1 hour PLEASE NOTE THE TRAIN TICKETS ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR CHRISTMAS TRAIN OR ANY OTHER HOLIDAY TRAIN OFFERING and $50 gift card to Avila’s El Ranchito at participating location in the Foothill Ranch Marketplace.
Starting bid
Good for 1 hour of bowling for up to 4 people Est. value: $45 *Winning this bid enables you to 1 hour of Bowling for up to 4 people (exp. 10/31/26) Est. value: $45
*Winning this bid enables you to 4 bagel or sandwich gift cards at Einsteins valid at the participating location and expires 12/31/26, 1 hour of Bowling for up to 4 people (exp. 10/31/26) and a $50 gift card to Mountain Mikes Pizza at the Rancho Santa Margarita location only and expires (6/30/26).
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Who doesn't need a day away to feel cared for!? Take yourself to beautiful Newport Beach at the incredible Skin Spirit where you can experience a Diamond Glow Express facial; a 60 minute facial combining DiamondGlow with steam, mask and extractions. Est. value $200
*Winning this bid enables you to a gift certificate for one Diamondglow facial at Skin Spirit located in Newport Beach.
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Winning this bid enables you to a gift certificate for one Power Hour facial at Skin Spirit located in Newport Beach. Est. value $235
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Enjoy one smoothie a month for a year! Good at the participating location located in the Foothill Ranch Marketplace. Est. value: $96
*Winning this bid enables you to 12 Free smoothies good at the participating location located in the Foothill Ranch Marketplace.
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What a great way to experience guitar, drums or any other musical instrument lessons without having to commit fully! Kids change their minds but I have a feeling once your child experiences School of Rock, they will be hooked! Good for four free lessons (30 minutes each) OR one week of summer camp enrollment! Est. value: $300
*Winning this bid enables you to 4 free lessons (30 minutes each) or 1 week of summer camp enrollment at participating location on Santa Margarita Pkwy in Rancho Santa Margarita expires: 9/2/26.
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Give a student the gift of an unforgettable summer at Crean Lutheran High School. Known for its strong academics and faith-based mission, Crean Lutheran’s summer camps uniquely combine technology, creativity, leadership, entrepreneurship, and sports in a wide variety of engaging programs. Camps are available for students in 1st through 12th grade. Plus a whole swag bag of goodies! Est. value: $250
*Must be used in June-August, 2026. Visit creanlutheran.org/youthcamps for camp info.
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Running out of creative ways to celebrate your sweet birthday kid? Look no further, Aesthetic Climbing Gym is an incredible gem located in Lake Forest, offers dodgeball, fun interactive climbing and an epic way to celebrate! Est. value: $400
*Winning this bid enables you to a 15 person party at Aesthetic Climbing Gym located in Lake Forest, expires:12/2026.
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Grab your buddies and get on the greens! Enjoy a round of golf for 4, including carts! Est. value: $410
*Winning this bid enables you to 1 round of golf each for 4 people including carts, VALID ONLY MONDAY-THURSDAY, excluding all designated course holidays, not valid with any other discounts, or for use in group or tournament play Expires 4/14/2027.
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Want to get away but don’t have the time to fly or drive far? Enjoy a night at the beautiful Ayres just up the street, enjoy a no bedtime, no cooking for others and no mid-night wake up evening with your partner or friends! Hungry? Head over to Ladera Ranch to enjoy a delicious Italian meal at Joes! Est. value: $285
*Winning this bid enables you to one free night at the Ayres hotel in Mission Viejo exp. 12/31/26 and $100 gift card to Joes in Ladera Ranch.
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Just off the beating path lies a special place called Giracci Vineyard and Farms, a beautiful farm full of horses, beautiful scenery and delicious wine! They are always having fun and lively nights, this enables you and 3 friends to a table at whichever Friday fun you choose! Est. value: $250
*Winning this bid enables you to have a 4-person celebration table good for a wine down friday of your choice
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Teacher Appreciation Basket- Stumped on what to get your favorite teacher for the end of the year? Or maybe you want to start next year with a bang? This basket is full of necessary and fun items to spoil your teacher: supplies, snacks, personal books for their enjoyment, gift cards to spoil them etc. This is a wonderful way to thank an educator in your life! Est. value: $200
*Winning this bid enables you to the basket described above to do whatever you please with. Includes: $25 to Handles Ice cream, $25 to Sunset Bagel,
2- smoothies at Jamba Juice, $25 to Starbucks, and $25 to California Pizza Kitchen.
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Do you have a person in your life who loves Chick-fil-A the way I do? Any sports night spent out of the house- means were headed to Chick-fil-A for dinner. How awesome would a gift basket full of fun Chick-fil-A swag and gift cards be! Alleviate the pressure of deciding on every meal with this awesome basket!
Est value: $50
*Winning this bid enables you to the basket described above to be used at the participating locations.
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Have you been searching for a gym that feels like home but also produces incredible results with habit forming routines? Look NO FURTHER! F45 NMV incorporates strength, cardio with elite-level coaching to produce the best all around fitness class. Be Great Today Wellness takes your fitness to the next level with a guided review of your kitchen to spot ultra-processed foods, understand ingredients and make healthier swaps– simple and sustainable. Est. value: $700
*Winning this bid enables you to ONE month unlimited training at F45 North Mission Viejo, ONE month Unlimited Infrared Sauna at F45 North Mission Viejo, ONE in body scan at F45 North Mission Viejo and a Be Great Today Wellness Kitchen Sweep.
Starting bid
Looking for a local place that values your health but also fills you up! Come enjoy the best healthy shakes and energy teas in town! This basket has a $40 gift certificate, a shaker and multiple herbalife shakes.
Est. value: $70
*Gift certificate good at the Club Elevate location off Santa Margarita and Marguerite.
Starting bid
Looking to keep your student engaged and prepared to take on the next school year? I Can Academy is a tutoring center in Mission Viejo which offers personalized K-12 support in reading, writing and math with programs led by credentialed teachers in small groups to build confidence and academic skills. Est. value: $650
*Winning this bid enables you to one summer bridge program (16 hours total) of small group instruction either session 1: (June 15-July 10) or session 2: (July 13-August 7) at I CAN Academy and for new families only.
Starting bid
Good for one session (one hour) a week for 4 weeks with the same teacher and same time at I CAN Academy. Est. value: $200
*Winning this bid enables you to 4 free sessions (one month) at I CAN Academy for new families only.
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Looking to feed your next birthday party? Maybe you have an office luncheon coming up and you want to wow the crowd? Sessions sandwiches are amazing, special and delicious! Est. value: $280
*Winning this bid enables you to choose any combo of 10 sandwiches (cut in half to make 20) served with a full pan of shaka spuds and a full arcadian greens salad.
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer! This fun-filled Mini-Mustang Cheer Camp, hosted by Trabuco Hills High School Cheer and Song, is the perfect experience for young spirit leaders.
Participants will learn cheers, basic routines, and performance skills in a supportive and energetic environment. The experience includes a camp t-shirt and concludes with a special half-time performance at the Football game! Est. value: $75
*1-day cheer camp/clinic is August 22 and the Half-time performance show is August 28.
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer! This fun-filled Mini-Mustang Cheer Camp, hosted by Trabuco Hills High School Cheer and Song, is the perfect experience for young spirit leaders.
Participants will learn cheers, basic routines, and performance skills in a supportive and energetic environment. The experience includes a camp t-shirt and concludes with a special half-time performance at the Football game! Est. value: $75
*1-day cheer camp/clinic is August 22 and the Half-time performance show is August 28.
Starting bid
A nice stash of toys to set aside for the littler children in your life. Put some away for holidays or pull some out to help entertain your family! Est. value: $100
*Winning this bid enables you to the basket photographed above with various toys in it.
Starting bid
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 2 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies! *For the promotion occurring on June 4, 2026*
Starting bid
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 2 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies! *For the promotion occurring on June 4, 2026*
Starting bid
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies! *For the promotion occurring on June 4, 2026*
Starting bid
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies! *For the promotion occurring on June 4, 2026*
Starting bid
Leave your worries behind for getting 6th grade promotion seating. 4 VIP seats will be reserved with your name for the promotion ceremonies! *For the promotion occurring on June 4, 2026*
Starting bid
Come enjoy lunch with Supervisor Cameo, she will join on one of her days off (Tuesdays) Together with Ms. Cameo, lunch of the winners choice will be decided. (pizza, sandwiches). Winner and 2 friends will get to join.
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One lucky winner will get to live out their blacktop dream by becoming supervisor the day! Lunch will be provided by your gracious supervisor, as well as a whistle and badge! Date TBD
Starting bid
One lucky winner will get to live out their blacktop dream by becoming supervisor the day! Lunch will be provided by your gracious supervisor, as well as a whistle and badge! Date TBD
Starting bid
Pizza for one lucky kindergarten student and a friend with their teacher. Date tbd.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Ryan's class.
Starting bid
Pizza for one lucky kindergarten student and a friend with their teacher. Date tbd.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. L's class.
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Pizza for one lucky kindergarten student and a friend with their teacher. Date tbd.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Padian's class.
Starting bid
Pizza for one lucky kindergarten student and a friend with their teacher. Date tbd.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Warren's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Barta's class. Lunch date will be coordinated directly with teacher.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Botsford's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. DeAvila's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Miller's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Heh's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Shanton's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Tescher's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Reilly's class.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy a VIPizza lunch in the Teacher's Lounge with their favorite 1st or 2nd grade teacher on Tuesday, April 28! Bid now to for your chance to have a fun, one-on-one experience with your teacher and enjoy pizza fit for a VIP.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Williams' class.
Starting bid
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Bury's class. Lunch date will be coordinated directly with teacher.
Starting bid
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch. The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Cole's class. Lunch date will be coordinated directly with teacher.
Starting bid
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Lau's class. Lunch date will be coordinated directly with teacher.
Starting bid
The 3rd grade teachers want YOU (and a friend of your choice) to join them for a pizza lunch! The teachers have gotten together to provide the winners and their friends pizza, water, and cookies during lunch with them. Don't miss out on this fun filled luncheon!
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Thomas' class. Lunch date will be coordinated directly with teacher.
Starting bid
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In-N-Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! The winning student will eat in the teacher's lounge with the entire group of 4th grade teachers and winning 4th grade students. Date will be determined by the teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Dennis' class.
Starting bid
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In-N-Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! The winning student will eat in the teacher's lounge with the entire group of 4th grade teachers and winning 4th grade students. Date will be determined by the teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Nichols' class.
Starting bid
Each of the 4th Grade teachers has generously donated an In-N-Out lunch for the winning student plus a friend of their choice! The winning student will eat in the teacher's lounge with the entire group of 4th grade teachers and winning 4th grade students. Date will be determined by the teachers.
*Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in Mrs. Sawyer's class.
Starting bid
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice.
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mr. Johns' class.
Starting bid
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice.
*Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Dunning's class.
Starting bid
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice. *Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Kapustin's class.
Starting bid
The 5th grade teachers are coming together to offer you the chance to join them for a BBQ Hotdog lunch! Each winner will also be able to bring a friend of their choice to lunch with the teachers on a mutually agreed upon date. Please bring a drink of your choice. *Bidders for this item are limited to students in Mrs. Sinatra's class.
Starting bid
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winner and teacher. *Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Starting bid
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winners and teachers. *Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Starting bid
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winner and teacher. *Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
Starting bid
Shake it Up With Sixth Grade! Each winner and a friend will be treated to a custom made milkshake provided at lunch. Students may continue to enjoy the milkshake during classtime too! Date to be mutually determined between the winner and teacher. *Bidders for this item are limited to those currently in 6th grade as this experience takes place during the school day.
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