Portraits in Power Silent Auction

The Gallup CliftonStrengths® assessment is not just any ordinary tool; it's a game-changer that will help you identify, understand, and harness the power of your unique Strengths. As a seasoned coach to global executives across industries, I use this assessment as a foundational resource to guide clients on a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment with intricate accuracy.

When you invest in this incredible package, you'll receive:

One Strengths assessment code to unlock your full 34 theme results.

One comprehensive 25-page assessment report (plus a treasure trove of supplemental reports and lifetime portal access to mind-blowing Strengths resources).

One 90-minute fully personalized, confidential 1:1 coaching session with Raabia Shafi.

Customized follow-up resources to sustain your learning and skill-building.

During our coaching session, we'll dive deep into your Strengths results and explore how these distinct talents have contributed to or sabotaged your success. We'll also arm you with practical techniques to embrace and integrate your Strengths into conquering challenges in your personal and professional life, ensuring continued progress long after our session.





Value: $650





