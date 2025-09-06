Portraits in Power Silent Auction

Hosted by
Original School Daze Movie Poster (1988)
Own a piece of cinematic history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking film School Daze. A bold and stylish visual from the late 1980s, the poster captures the energy of Lee’s classic exploration of culture, identity, and activism at a historically Black college. A must-have collectible for film lovers and admirers of Spike Lee’s legacy.
Value: $400
Unframed. Rolled.
Size 27x41
From The Black Canon Collection.
An original Life Magazine from May 8, 1950, featuring Jackie Robinson on the cover. This historic issue captures the legendary trailblazer who broke baseball’s color barrier and became an enduring symbol of courage and progress. Pre-owned in fair/good condition, it’s a meaningful collectible for sports fans and history enthusiasts alike.
Value: $175
Fair/Good condition. Has mailing label.
From The Black Canon Collection.
This authentic poster from the 1992 cult classic Juice spotlights Tupac Shakur in his breakout film role alongside Omar Epps. A gripping story of friendship, loyalty, and power in the streets of New York, Juice became a defining film of the 1990s hip-hop era. This original poster is both a collectible piece of cinema history and a tribute to Tupac’s enduring cultural impact.
Value: $40
Unframed. Rolled.
Size: 27x40
From The Black Canon Collection.
The winner of this offering, along with a friend, will be invited to enjoy a luxury portrait experience with Navy B. Rae Photography. The $790 session fee is fully waived, giving you both a day of pampering that includes a personalized design consultation and professional makeup artistry—every detail crafted to make you feel radiant and confident.
Images and artwork are available for purchase separately, allowing you to invest in only the portraits you love.
Value: $790
Detroit Metro area.
(Expires 2/15/26)
Navy B. Rae Photography
Complimentary House and Grounds Admission for 4.
Take your time and discover your own path as you explore the grounds. Stroll through the gardens or walk through the grass. You’re welcome to enjoy a sip and snack or a picnic on our grounds.
Value: $60
Valid until 10/31/2026.
Detroit Metro Area.
Courtesy of the Ford House.
For hours and details, visit www.fordhouse.org.
This authentic poster from the 1972 sequel to Shaft features Richard Roundtree reprising his iconic role as private detective John Shaft. Packed with action, style, and a powerful soundtrack, Shaft’s Big Score! cemented the franchise’s place in Blaxploitation film history. A striking collectible that celebrates the cool, fearless energy of 1970s Black cinema.
Value: $50
Unframed. Rolled.
Size 27x40
Some creasing on poster. Writing on back of poster. Minor tears.
From The Black Canon Collection.
The product is a vintage Marvel Comics variant issue titled "Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man Obama # 583," featuring Spider-Man in the Modern Age. This comic is from the US Comics tradition and published by Marvel Comics. This is a third printing variant.
Near Mint.
Value: $40
From the private collection of Justin Trapp.
Are you a book lover? Don’t miss your chance to stock up on great reads across every genre. This gift certificate is your ticket to discovering hidden gems, timeless classics, and stories waiting to be explored.
Value: $250
(Online shopping available)
Detroit Specials
Black Canon Mystery Vinyl Crate — 12 Vintage Records
Take a chance and drop the needle on something unexpected. This hand-picked crate holds 12 vintage records pulled from The Black Canon’s deep and eclectic archive — soul to rock, jazz to pop, and a few surprises in between. Perfect for crate diggers and vinyl lovers who live for the thrill of discovery.
Value: $60
Records condition: Good+
Shipping will not include the milk crate.
From The Black Canon Collection.
A 2008–2009 Detroit Pistons white Swingman jersey, autographed by the one and only Allen Iverson. Though his time in Detroit was brief, Iverson’s #1 jersey remains a symbol of his Hall of Fame career. A true collector’s piece for Pistons fans and Detroit sports loyalists.
Size Large, With tags
NBA Performance Adidas Jersey
Value: $300
Acquired from "Palace Marketing". No authenticity seal.
From the private collection of Justin Trapp.
An official Detroit Lions jersey autographed by Ndamukong Suh, #90, complete with an authenticity seal from DC Sports. Suh made his mark in Detroit as one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, known for his power and presence on the field. A prized collectible for Lions fans and Detroit sports enthusiasts.
Size Large.
New with Tags.
Authenticity Seal.
Value: $200
From the private collection of Justin Trapp.
A white Detroit Pistons Swingman jersey signed by Rasheed Wallace, one of the most dynamic players of the 2004 Championship team. Known for his passion, grit, and unforgettable “Detroit Basketball” spirit, this signed jersey is a true piece of Pistons history for fans and collectors alike.
Size Medium, With tags
NBA Performance Adidas Jersey
Value: $175
Acquired from "Palace Marketing". No authenticity seal.
From the private collection of Justin Trapp.
2012-2013 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Collegiate Auto Booklet, Authentic Signature from Glen Rice, University of Michigan, with team patch. 11/99
Value: $100
From the Private Collection of Justin Trapp.
2022-2023 Detroit Pistons St. Cecilia NBA City Edition Zip Up Hoodie.
Designed in collaboration with the Creative Director of Innovation, Big Sean, the Detroit Pistons 2022-2023 City Edition merch collection is an ode to the historic St. Cecilia's gym on Detroit's West Side. Detroit greats like Derrick Coleman, Earl Cureton, Grant Long, Dave Bing, and Greg Kelser had to earn their respect at this gym as they climbed the ranks to NBA stardom. This collection dons the colorway of 'The Saint' with pieces featuring its storied stained-glass window.
New with Tags/Excellent
Size: Large
Value: $140
From the private collection of Tarron Carter.
Take home a piece of late-90s cinema with this authentic poster from The Wood, the beloved coming-of-age film starring Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones, and Taye Diggs. A must-have for collectors and fans of Black film history.
1 Sheet, Double Sided, Rolled
Value: $25
From the private collection of Cheryl Day.
Own a piece of film history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking debut feature. Celebrated for its bold storytelling and cultural impact, She’s Gotta Have It helped usher in a new era of independent Black cinema. A collector’s treasure and a striking display piece.
Value: $300
Folded. 27x41.
From the private collection of Cheryl Day.
Justyn-Henry Malloy Autographed Photo
Celebrate the future of Detroit baseball with this signed photo of Tigers standout Justyn-Henry Malloy — a special keepsake for hometown fans and collectors.
The Tigers organization is proud of its long-standing tradition of supporting a wide variety of community and charitable organizations and activities. Every year we focus our community and charitable giving on the areas of youth, education and recreation.
Value: $50
The Detroit Tigers Organization
Legit Leadership® Strengths Grounding Session with Raabia Shafi
The Gallup CliftonStrengths® assessment is not just any ordinary tool; it's a game-changer that will help you identify, understand, and harness the power of your unique Strengths. As a seasoned coach to global executives across industries, I use this assessment as a foundational resource to guide clients on a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment with intricate accuracy.
When you invest in this incredible package, you'll receive:
One Strengths assessment code to unlock your full 34 theme results.
One comprehensive 25-page assessment report (plus a treasure trove of supplemental reports and lifetime portal access to mind-blowing Strengths resources).
One 90-minute fully personalized, confidential 1:1 coaching session with Raabia Shafi.
Customized follow-up resources to sustain your learning and skill-building.
During our coaching session, we'll dive deep into your Strengths results and explore how these distinct talents have contributed to or sabotaged your success. We'll also arm you with practical techniques to embrace and integrate your Strengths into conquering challenges in your personal and professional life, ensuring continued progress long after our session.
Value: $650
Raabia Shafi Consulting
Everything you need for the perfect movie night experience! Includes a mini-projector and gourmet treats.
Value: $125
Presented by Pettway's Popcorn & More. A full service event planning and gourmet treats business.
Contact: Tamika at 313-574-7407 for more information. Special thank you to Angela Boyd.
LIFE Magazine — September 1969, featuring Coretta Scott King
Own a piece of civil rights history with this original 1969 issue of LIFE magazine, spotlighting Coretta Scott King just over a year after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A powerful artifact of resilience and leadership, this cover story captures Mrs. King’s unwavering commitment to justice and the movement’s next chapter.
Value: $45
Condition: Very Good
From the private collection of Cheryl Day.
Own a piece of Pistons history with this autographed photo of NBA champion Richard “Rip” Hamilton. Perfectly framed for display, it’s a must-have for any Detroit basketball fan or collector.
Value: $50
Framed.
From the private collection of Bria Brown.
Exclusive Family portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami (Bradford World Renown Portraiture).
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel.
Package does not include transportation.
Hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait. No pets. Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.
Value: $5,000
Bradford Portraits
