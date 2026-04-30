Anderson Center for the Arts

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Anderson Center for the Arts

About this event

Portraits of Patriotism Film Series

13334 Wallisville Rd

Houston, TX 77049, USA

Red Tails May 26th 10 am, 12pm, 2 pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Red Tails May 27th 10 am, 12pm, 2 pm (Copy)
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Red Tails May 28th 10 am, 12pm, 2 pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Red Tails May 29th 10 am, 12pm, 2 pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Red Tails May 30th 10 am, 12pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Six Triple Eight June 2 10 am, 12 pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Six Triple Eight June 3 10 am, 12 pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Six Triple Eight June 4 10 am, 12 pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Six Triple Eight June 5 10 am, 12 pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Six Triple Eight June 6 10 am, 12 pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Men of Honor June 9 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Men of Honor June 10 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Men of Honor June 11 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Men of Honor June 12 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Men of Honor June 13 10am, 12pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Glory June 16 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits..

Glory June 17 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Glory June 18 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Glory June 19 10am, 12pm, 2pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

Glory June 20 10am, 12pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all art exhibits.

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