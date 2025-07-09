Portuguese Discovery monument

Portuguese Discovery monument

Portuguese Discovery Monument Banquet

240 Aquidneck Ave

Middletown, RI 02842, USA

Sponsor/VIP
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsor/VIP: Includes

• 10 tickets to the event

• Logo or Family name on a
sponsor banner


• Logo or Family name on
the website

• Logo or family name in the
program and advertising


• Table branded with Logo or
family name


• Tax Deduction

Supporter
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Supporter: Includes

• 10 tickets to the Event


• Table branded with Logo or
family name

Guest
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Add a donation for Portuguese Discovery monument

$

