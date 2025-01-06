Positiv Impact's shop

Yorkville C2560 passive speakers item
Yorkville C2560 passive speakers item
Yorkville C2560 passive speakers
$125
Used for 8 years. Taken down and replaced with an updated sound system. Was working with no issues at the time. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
TOA Electronics HX-5W speaker array item
TOA Electronics HX-5W speaker array item
TOA Electronics HX-5W speaker array item
TOA Electronics HX-5W speaker array
$175
Used for 8 years. Taken down and replaced with an updated sound system. Was working with no issues at the time. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
ARM-115h-1 15 inch wedge speakers/monitors item
ARM-115h-1 15 inch wedge speakers/monitors item
ARM-115h-1 15 inch wedge speakers/monitors
$50
Used for 8 years. Taken down and replaced with an updated sound system. Was working with no issues at the time. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
UltraGraph Pro FBQ3102 equalizer item
UltraGraph Pro FBQ3102 equalizer item
UltraGraph Pro FBQ3102 equalizer item
UltraGraph Pro FBQ3102 equalizer
$85
Part of an older system replaced 8 years ago. Was working at the time it was replaced. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dbx 231 equalizer item
Dbx 231 equalizer item
Dbx 231 equalizer item
Dbx 231 equalizer
$85
Part of an older system replaced 8 years ago. Was working at the time it was replaced. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Avlex PAS-1080B power amplifier item
Avlex PAS-1080B power amplifier item
Avlex PAS-1080B power amplifier
$75
Was part of a former sound system replaced 8 years ago. Was working before replaced. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Crate KX-80 combo speaker item
Crate KX-80 combo speaker
$35
Speaker works but sound may go out after a few minutes of using it. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Seismac Audio SA-320 passive speaker item
Seismac Audio SA-320 passive speaker item
Seismac Audio SA-320 passive speaker item
Seismac Audio SA-320 passive speaker
$50
Part of an older sound system phased out more than 15 years ago. Was working at the time it was replaced. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Peavey 112M 12 inch floor monitor item
Peavey 112M 12 inch floor monitor item
Peavey 112M 12 inch floor monitor
$20
Removed from church installation; replaced with newer equipment. Was working when it was removed. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Fender SRM 6302 PA item
Fender SRM 6302 PA item
Fender SRM 6302 PA
$60
Used. Works but some channels may not work as well as others. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Crate GT3500H guitar head & GT412SL speaker cabinet item
Crate GT3500H guitar head & GT412SL speaker cabinet item
Crate GT3500H guitar head & GT412SL speaker cabinet item
Crate GT3500H guitar head & GT412SL speaker cabinet
$165
Being sold together. Used until replaced by newer equipment. Was working with no issues. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Posiflex HS-3000 Series desktop point of sale item
Posiflex HS-3000 Series desktop point of sale item
Posiflex HS-3000 Series desktop point of sale item
Posiflex HS-3000 Series desktop point of sale
$200
Posiflex all in one pos. Mint condition, never been used, still in box with original boxed contents. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Logic Control and Bematech bump bars item
Logic Control and Bematech bump bars item
Logic Control and Bematech bump bars
$75
Used in restaurant kitchens. Brand new, never been used. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Asus 15.6 inch monitor item
Asus 15.6 inch monitor
$15
Brand new, in the box, never been used. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
VIVO V001G Monitor mounts item
VIVO V001G Monitor mounts item
VIVO V001G Monitor mounts
$20
Brand new, in the box, never been used. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
HP Laserjet Pro M402dn (2) & M404dn (2) printers item
HP Laserjet Pro M402dn (2) & M404dn (2) printers
$50
Two different, but similar model black and white, laserjet printers (use toner, not ink). Used in store environment. Working at the time of removal. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Oki 321 Turbo dot matrix printer item
Oki 321 Turbo dot matrix printer
$50
Brand new, haven't been used, one still in the box. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Optiplex 380 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 380 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 380 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 380 desktop computer
$25
Computer only. Used and removed from office environment. Was working before it was removed. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates. Computer specs can be found at https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-us/servicetag/0-QUxZUlV4V0krSzQ5Y0g3TklQNDJRUT090/overview#
Dell Optiplex 3010 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3010 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3010 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3010 desktop computer
$40
Computer only. Used in an office environment. Working at the time removed. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates. Computer specs can be found at https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-us/servicetag/0-N1NyVEdjNnpIQmFSMGFiT3FuUUd5UT090/overview
Dell Optiplex 3020 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3020 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3020 desktop computer item
Dell Optiplex 3020 desktop computer
$40
Computer only. Used in an office environment. Working at the time removed. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates. https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-us/servicetag/0-SjZZcEYrNXI5VnYySExSREdVZTNrdz090/overview
Dell Optilex 3020 desktop computer item
Dell Optilex 3020 desktop computer
$40
Computer only. Used in an office environment. Working at the time removed. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates. Computer specs can be found at https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-us/servicetag/0-UE9QMTFHSXloYTlmTEs1d1VSeG8vQT090/overview
SimplyNUC mini computer (64GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (64GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (64GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (64GB)
$50
4GB memory, 64GB hard drive, AMD 2.40GHz processor, wifi capable Windows Enterprise 2016 LTSB Never used. Monitor or screen needed. Has been reset to the Windows setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Comes in original packaging with mount and power cord. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
SimplyNUC mini computer (128GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (128GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (128GB) item
SimplyNUC mini computer (128GB)
$65
4GB memory, 128GB hard drive, AMD 2.40GHz processor, wifi capable Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC Never used. Monitor or screen needed. Has been reset to the Windows setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Comes in original packaging with mount and power cord. Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Minis Forum Mini PC Z83-F item
Minis Forum Mini PC Z83-F item
Minis Forum Mini PC Z83-F item
Minis Forum Mini PC Z83-F
$60
4GB memory, 64GB hard drive, Intel Atom xt5 1.92 processor, wifi capable Monitor or screen needed. Windows 10 Professional, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Never used, come in original packaging with mounting bracket and power cord Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Latitude E5420 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5420 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5420 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5420 laptop
$50
4GB memory, 250GB hard drive, Intel Core i3-2330M 2.20 GHz Windows 10 Professional reset to setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Used, bad battery so only works while charger plugged in Comes with power charger Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop
$75
4GB memory, 320GB hard drive, Intel Core i5-4200M 2.50 GHz Windows 10 Professional reset to setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Used, comes with power charger Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop item
Dell Latitude E6440 laptop
$100
8GB memory, 500GB hard drive, Intel Core i5-4310M 2.70 GHz Windows 10 Professional reset to setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Used, comes with power charger Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Latitude E5570 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5570 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5570 laptop item
Dell Latitude E5570 laptop
$150
16GB memory, 500GB hard drive, Intel Core i5-6440HQ 2.60 GHz Windows 10 Professional reset to setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Used, comes with power charger Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Dell Inspiron 5570 laptop item
Dell Inspiron 5570 laptop item
Dell Inspiron 5570 laptop item
Dell Inspiron 5570 laptop
$175
8GB memory, 128GB OS drive, 1TB additional hard drive, Intel Core i7-7500U 2.70 GHz Windows 10 Professional reset to setup screen, with no other software installed. Setup & extra software installation available for $75 extra. See computer setup and software installations below. Used, comes with power charger Available for local pickup in Leland, MS. Email [email protected] for shipping rates.
Computer setup & software installations
$75
A technician will take computer through the Windows setup screen. And any software needed will be installed at the request of the customer. List of software needed can be emailed to [email protected]

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing