A basket of bread rests on an open book, with the words "This Day Our Daily Bread MINISTRIES" below.
This Day Our Daily Bread Ministries

Offered by

This Day Our Daily Bread Ministries

About this shop

Positive Passage Shop

Pick-up location

2200 W. War Memorial Dr, Suite DU05, Peoria, IL 61613

Jesus My Safe Space T-shirt item
Jesus My Safe Space T-shirt item
Jesus My Safe Space T-shirt item
Jesus My Safe Space T-shirt
$12

Jesus My Safe Space (Disponible en español)

Designed by Osaze Creationz

Be Still T-shirt item
Be Still T-shirt item
Be Still T-shirt item
Be Still T-shirt
$12

Be Still (Psalm 46:10)

Designed by Osaze Creationz

Be Still Hooded Sweatshirt item
Be Still Hooded Sweatshirt item
Be Still Hooded Sweatshirt item
Be Still Hooded Sweatshirt
$21

Be Still (Psalm 46:10)

Designed by Osaze Creationz

TDODBM T-Shirt item
TDODBM T-Shirt item
TDODBM T-Shirt
$12

This Day Our Daily Bread Ministries

Designed by TDODBM

TDODBM Hooded Sweatshirt item
TDODBM Hooded Sweatshirt item
TDODBM Hooded Sweatshirt
$21

This Day Our Daily Bread Ministries

Designed by TDODBM

Positive Passage T-Shirt item
Positive Passage T-Shirt item
Positive Passage T-Shirt
$12

Positive Passage

Positive Passage Sweatshirt item
Positive Passage Sweatshirt item
Positive Passage Sweatshirt
$18

Positive Passage

I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt
$12

I Love The Almighty God

En Espanol: Amo Al Dios Todopoderoso (I love God Almighty)

Designed by V.I.R.G.E. Clothing

I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt (Copy) item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt (Copy) item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt (Copy) item
I Love The Almighty God T-Shirt (Copy)
$12

I Love The Almighty God

En Espanol: Amo Al Dios Todopoderoso (I love God Almighty)

Designed by V.I.R.G.E. Clothing

One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt item
One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt item
One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt
$12

One Thing have I Desired (Psalm 27:4)

Designed by Osaze Creationz

One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt (Copy) item
One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt (Copy) item
One Thing Have I Desired T-Shirt (Copy)
$12

One Thing have I Desired (Psalm 27:4)

Designed by Osaze Creationz

Heart Cluster T-Shirt item
Heart Cluster T-Shirt item
Heart Cluster T-Shirt
$12

Designed by V.I.R.G.E. Clothing

Your City T-Shirt item
Your City T-Shirt item
Your City T-Shirt
$12

Designed by Osaze Creationz

Email [email protected] with the name of your city and the image

Add a donation for This Day Our Daily Bread Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!