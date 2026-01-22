American Legion Post 125

Hosted by

American Legion Post 125

About this event

Post 125 Golf Outing

9445 Mainlands Blvd W

Pinellas Park, FL 33782, USA

Team Golf Foursome
$400

Price includes 18 Holes of Scramble golf, 2 on-course beverage tickets, Lunch, and Awards Dinner for four participants.

Single VIP Game Ticket
$50

Receive (10) 50/50 tickets, 1 Mulligan and (2) on-course beverage tickets

Single Mulligan
$5

Oops, try that again. Buy as many as you wish

Hole Sponsor
$125

Get your name in front of the field at one of the holes on the course and support our great cause. Your name added to all outgoing communications. Price includes the printed sign.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Your name will be added to all lunch bags, signage at the course, and all outgoing communications.

Awards Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Your name will be added to signage at the post and to all outgoing communications.

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Your name will be featured on course signage, on each golf cart, and in all outgoing communications.

Add a donation for American Legion Post 125

$

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