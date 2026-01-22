Post 125 Golf Outing

About this event
Price includes 18 Holes of Scramble golf, 2 on-course beverage tickets, Lunch, and Awards Dinner for four participants.
Receive (10) 50/50 tickets, 1 Mulligan and (2) on-course beverage tickets
Oops, try that again. Buy as many as you wish
Get your name in front of the field at one of the holes on the course and support our great cause. Your name added to all outgoing communications. Price includes the printed sign.
Your name will be added to all lunch bags, signage at the course, and all outgoing communications.
Your name will be added to signage at the post and to all outgoing communications.
Your name will be featured on course signage, on each golf cart, and in all outgoing communications.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!