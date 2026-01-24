Home Association Dallastown Post 605 The American Legion

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Home Association Dallastown Post 605 The American Legion

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Post 605 Exchange

Post 605 T-shirt (Black) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Black) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Black)
$25

Official Dallastown American Legion Post 605 t-shirt featuring a bold, patriotic design. Durable, comfortable, and built for everyday wear at the post, events, or out in the community.

Post 605 T-shirt (Tan) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Tan) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Tan)
$25

Official Dallastown American Legion Post 605 t-shirt featuring a bold, patriotic design. Durable, comfortable, and built for everyday wear at the post, events, or out in the community.

Post 605 T-shirt (Red) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Red) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Red)
$25

Official Dallastown American Legion Post 605 t-shirt featuring a bold, patriotic design. Durable, comfortable, and built for everyday wear at the post, events, or out in the community.

Post 605 T-shirt (Blue) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Blue) item
Post 605 T-shirt (Blue)
$25

Official Dallastown American Legion Post 605 t-shirt featuring a bold, patriotic design. Durable, comfortable, and built for everyday wear at the post, events, or out in the community.

Shipping item
Shipping
$5

Select this item if you would like your items shipped to you.

Pickup item
Pickup
Free

Choose this item to indicate you will be picking up your order at the post.

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