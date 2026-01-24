Offered by

Home Association Dallastown Post 605 The American Legion

About the memberships

Post 605 Membership Renewal (All Entities)

American Legion Renewal
$45

Renews yearly on: October 20

For eligible veterans renewing their American Legion membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.

Renewal covers annual Legion dues only and does not change eligibility or membership standing.

American Legion Auxiliary Renewal
$40

Renews yearly on: October 20

For current members renewing American Legion Auxiliary membership at Dallastown

American Legion Post 605.

Renewal covers Auxiliary dues only and does not alter eligibility or approval status.

American Legion Riders Renewal
$30

Renews yearly on: November 30

For current members renewing American Legion Riders (ALR) membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.

Applicants must remain members in good standing of the American Legion Family.


Renewal does not replace chapter approval or requirements.

American Legion - Active Duty
Free

Renews yearly on: October 20

For current American Legion members of Dallastown American Legion Post 605 who are on active duty and renewing their membership.


Active-duty renewals are processed at no cost and do not change membership standing or approval status.


This renewal option is intended for members who already hold an active membership with the Post and are confirming continued active-duty status.

Add a donation for Home Association Dallastown Post 605 The American Legion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!