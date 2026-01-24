Post 605 Membership Renewal (All Entities)

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 20
For eligible veterans renewing their American Legion membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Renewal covers annual Legion dues only and does not change eligibility or membership standing.
Renews yearly on: October 20
For current members renewing American Legion Auxiliary membership at Dallastown
American Legion Post 605.
Renewal covers Auxiliary dues only and does not alter eligibility or approval status.
Renews yearly on: November 30
For current members renewing American Legion Riders (ALR) membership at Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Applicants must remain members in good standing of the American Legion Family.
Renewal does not replace chapter approval or requirements.
Renews yearly on: October 20
For current American Legion members of Dallastown American Legion Post 605 who are on active duty and renewing their membership.
Active-duty renewals are processed at no cost and do not change membership standing or approval status.
This renewal option is intended for members who already hold an active membership with the Post and are confirming continued active-duty status.
