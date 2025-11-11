Post 9 Christmas Party

Hosted by
About this event
Let us know how many are coming - please keep it to members and immediate family.
Make your favorite dressing to go with the turkey, ham, etc.
Can't have a Christmas Party without mash potatoes.
Have a great casserole - make it and bring it.
Green beans or other Christmas dinner veggies.
Make your favorite and bring it with.
Need some dinner roles
Need a desert or two - sign up to bring a desert.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!