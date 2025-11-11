The Brunswick American Legion Post 9

Hosted by

The Brunswick American Legion Post 9

About this event

Post 9 Christmas Party

4470 US-17

Brunswick, GA 31525, USA

General Admission
Free

Let us know how many are coming - please keep it to members and immediate family.

Dressing
Free

Make your favorite dressing to go with the turkey, ham, etc.

Mash Potatoes
Free

Can't have a Christmas Party without mash potatoes.

Casserole
Free

Have a great casserole - make it and bring it.

Green Beans
Free

Green beans or other Christmas dinner veggies.

Potato/Macaroni Salad
Free

Make your favorite and bring it with.

Rolls
Free

Need some dinner roles

Desert
Free

Need a desert or two - sign up to bring a desert.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!