Online Auction

2710 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA
Starting bid
Lucid Studio Beverly Hills – Two-Day Lucid Air Experience
Enjoy the weekend with a two-day drive experience of the Lucid Air.
This experience, generously donated by Lucid Studio Beverly Hills, gives one lucky guest the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the award-winning Lucid Air, celebrated for its sleek design, groundbreaking technology, with an estimated range of up to 512 miles on a single charge.
Whether you cruise the California coast, explore scenic canyon roads, or simply enjoy the future of electric mobility in refined comfort, the Lucid Air delivers a driving experience like no other. With a whisper-quiet cabin, an intuitive 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit display, a spacious interior, and exhilarating acceleration (0–60 mph in as little as 2.5 seconds on select trims), this sedan both rivals and redefines the luxury EV segment.
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Driver must be 25 years or older with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. Vehicle is subject to availability and standard overnight agreement terms. Experience must be scheduled in advance and claimed by 12/31/2025.
Starting bid
Autographed clarinet donated by Tom Scott Value $750
Starting bid
Starting bid
Architectural Consultation by StudioDplusR.com
Value $1,500
Starting bid
Greenroom 365 Live, Santa Monica’s premier all-in-one Audio Visual production studio, is offering your choice of:
1) 1/2 day use of our 1500 sq. ft. green screen studio with one camera and operator.
or
2) 4 hours of high end audio recording with state of the art recording equipment (audio engineer included)
$1,200.00 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Santa Monica Pier Rendering - donated by Lenore Cuyler
Starting bid
donated by Lenore Cuyler
Starting bid
Double Glass Hearts - $100 donated by Lenore Cuyler
Starting bid
donated by Lenore Cuyler
Starting bid
Wooden Doll by 2015
Starting bid
Autographed saxophone case donated by Tom Scott Value $150
Starting bid
Broadway Gym Certificate - $149 value
Starting bid
Ocean w/ dolphins Glass Artwork by Sammy
Starting bid
Ocean scene Glass Artwork by Sammy
Starting bid
Glass Artwork by Sammy
Starting bid
Clown Glass Artwork by Sammy
Retail value $95
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value $2,499
Starting bid
Spiritual Healing Session…release pass hurts and wounds, reconnect with your inner child and reclaim your sense of safety, self-worth and emotional freedom.
Value $150
Starting bid
