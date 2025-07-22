Online Auction

Lucid Studio Beverly Hills – Two-Day Lucid Air Experience

Enjoy the weekend with a two-day drive experience of the Lucid Air.

This experience, generously donated by Lucid Studio Beverly Hills, gives one lucky guest the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the award-winning Lucid Air, celebrated for its sleek design, groundbreaking technology, with an estimated range of up to 512 miles on a single charge.

Whether you cruise the California coast, explore scenic canyon roads, or simply enjoy the future of electric mobility in refined comfort, the Lucid Air delivers a driving experience like no other. With a whisper-quiet cabin, an intuitive 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit display, a spacious interior, and exhilarating acceleration (0–60 mph in as little as 2.5 seconds on select trims), this sedan both rivals and redefines the luxury EV segment.

Package Includes:

Two-day weekend experience of a Lucid Air sedan

Vehicle pickup and return at Lucid Studio Beverly Hills

Charging and orientation support from Lucid’s studio team

Complimentary branded Lucid cap

Restrictions:

Driver must be 25 years or older with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. Vehicle is subject to availability and standard overnight agreement terms. Experience must be scheduled in advance and claimed by 12/31/2025.