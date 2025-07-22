Online Auction

Lucid 2 day Experience item
Lucid 2 day Experience
$150

Starting bid

Lucid Studio Beverly Hills – Two-Day Lucid Air Experience

Enjoy the weekend with a two-day drive experience of the Lucid Air.

This experience, generously donated by Lucid Studio Beverly Hills, gives one lucky guest the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the award-winning Lucid Air, celebrated for its sleek design, groundbreaking technology, with an estimated range of up to 512 miles on a single charge.

Whether you cruise the California coast, explore scenic canyon roads, or simply enjoy the future of electric mobility in refined comfort, the Lucid Air delivers a driving experience like no other. With a whisper-quiet cabin, an intuitive 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit display, a spacious interior, and exhilarating acceleration (0–60 mph in as little as 2.5 seconds on select trims), this sedan both rivals and redefines the luxury EV segment.

Package Includes:

  • Two-day weekend experience of a Lucid Air sedan
  • Vehicle pickup and return at Lucid Studio Beverly Hills
  • Charging and orientation support from Lucid’s studio team
  • Complimentary branded Lucid cap

Restrictions:

Driver must be 25 years or older with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. Vehicle is subject to availability and standard overnight agreement terms. Experience must be scheduled in advance and claimed by 12/31/2025.

Tom Scott autographed clarinet item
Tom Scott autographed clarinet
$250

Starting bid

Autographed clarinet donated by Tom Scott Value $750

Matador Fire defense system item
Matador Fire defense system
$750

Starting bid

Archictectural Consultation item
Archictectural Consultation
$300

Starting bid

Architectural Consultation by StudioDplusR.com


Value $1,500

AV Production Studio item
AV Production Studio
$400

Starting bid

Greenroom 365 Live, Santa Monica’s premier all-in-one Audio Visual production studio, is offering your choice of:


1)    1/2 day use of our 1500 sq. ft. green screen studio with one camera and operator. 

or


2)     4 hours of high end audio recording with state of the art recording equipment (audio engineer included)


$1,200.00 value

Custom pet portrait item
Custom pet portrait
$200

Starting bid

Custom pet portrait by Christopher Galligan Retail value $800

https://www.christophergalligan.com/

Santa Monica Pier Rendering item
Santa Monica Pier Rendering
$50

Starting bid

Santa Monica Pier Rendering - donated by Lenore Cuyler

Glass Bird item
Glass Bird
$30

Starting bid

donated by Lenore Cuyler

Double Glass Hearts item
Double Glass Hearts
$10

Starting bid

Double Glass Hearts - $100 donated by Lenore Cuyler

Amber Glass Parrot item
Amber Glass Parrot
$20

Starting bid

donated by Lenore Cuyler

Wooden Doll item
Wooden Doll
$30

Starting bid

Wooden Doll by 2015

Tom Scott autographed saxophone case item
Tom Scott autographed saxophone case
$40

Starting bid

Autographed saxophone case donated by Tom Scott Value $150

Broadway Gym Cert item
Broadway Gym Cert
$30

Starting bid

Broadway Gym Certificate - $149 value

Ocean w/ dolphins Glass Artwork by Sammy item
Ocean w/ dolphins Glass Artwork by Sammy
$50

Starting bid

Ocean w/ dolphins Glass Artwork by Sammy

Ocean scene Glass Artwork by Sammy item
Ocean scene Glass Artwork by Sammy
$40

Starting bid

Ocean scene Glass Artwork by Sammy

Framed horse and barn Glass Artwork by Sammy item
Framed horse and barn Glass Artwork by Sammy
$45

Starting bid

Glass Artwork by Sammy

Clown Glass Artwork by Sammy item
Clown Glass Artwork by Sammy
$35

Starting bid

Clown Glass Artwork by Sammy
Retail value $95

Glass dish artwork by Sammy item
Glass dish artwork by Sammy
$30

Starting bid

Glass blue dish artwork by Sammy item
Glass blue dish artwork by Sammy
$25

Starting bid

Value $2,499

spiritual Healing Session item
spiritual Healing Session
$50

Starting bid

Spiritual Healing Session…release pass hurts and wounds, reconnect with your inner child and reclaim your sense of safety, self-worth and emotional freedom.

Value $150

Real Estate Consulting Services item
Real Estate Consulting Services item
Real Estate Consulting Services
$80

Starting bid

