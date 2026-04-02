Post Event Silent Auction Item: Breaking the Label

Show your U of M pride with this special piece of memorabilia! This official University of Michigan basketball is personally signed by Head Coach Dusty May, is a must-have for any Michigan fan or sports collector.





Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this unique item celebrates the excitement of Michigan basketball and their NCAA Tournament run.





Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the action—while supporting a meaningful cause. All proceeds benefit Sheldon Clubhouse, helping create community, connection, and opportunity for individuals living with mental illness.