Post Prom 2025

includes access to all the fun and 1 beverage ticket that will get you beer, wine, or a non-alcohol beverage.
Cash bar available for mixed drinks or additional drinks.
Drink Sponsor
$250
includes 2 general admission tickets. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately.
Crock Off Entry
free
Free Entry - we just need to know how many entries we will have at the event. We will not have any categories. All entries will be judged together and there will only be one award presented for the crock off. Anything goes as long as your entry is in a crockpot!
General Admission ticket is required
Dessert Competition Entry
free
Free Entry - we just need to know how many entries we will have at the event. Any dessert item is welcome!
General Admission ticket is required
Game Sponsor
$125
You will have your own game setup with all your promo items set out and have a chance to interact with all the competitors. This sponsorship includes 2 general admission tickets. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately. We are asking that all game sponsors bring one silent/live auction item!
Award Sponsor
$150
includes 1 general admission ticket. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately. This sponsorship also allows you to be one of the presenters for our awards!
Crock Off Sponsor
$125
includes 1 general admission ticket. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately.
Toppings Bar Sponsor
$125
includes 1 general admission ticket. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately.
Dessert Competition Sponsor
$125
includes 1 general admission ticket. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately.
Party Supply Sponsor
$125
includes 1 general admission ticket. Any additional tickets will need to be purchased separately.
Auction Item
free
NO Fee - we just need to know how many items we will have at the event. If you would like to donate an item for our auction. Please select this option and reach out to [email protected] to let us know what you are bringing.
