POST YAMA 2026 Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Our premier package.
Includes 30 seats, full-spread inside cover ad, VIP recognition, video feature, premium logo placement, and access to the VIP reception.
For leaders shaping our community’s future.
Includes 20 seats, full-page color ad, logo on step & repeat and website, and listing on the VIP event banner.
Community-centered impact.
Includes 10 seats, full-page color ad, logo in booklet and website, and listing on the community banner.
Full-page black-and-white ad
Logo on sponsor section of booklet and website
1 gala table (10 seats)
Listed on community banner
1 social media shout-out
Support that builds the future.
Includes 10 seats, half-page black-and-white ad, logo on sponsor webpage, and listing in the event booklet.
Together, we rise.
Includes 5 seats, quarter-page black-and-white ad, logo listed on sponsor webpage, event banner listing, and recognition in the thank-you newsletter.
Includes 1 seat for dinner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!