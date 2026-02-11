YAMA Inc

YAMA Inc

POST YAMA 2026 Annual Gala

102-05 Ditmars Blvd

East Elmhurst, NY 11369, USA

LEGACY SPONSOR
$50,000

Our premier package.
Includes 30 seats, full-spread inside cover ad, VIP recognition, video feature, premium logo placement, and access to the VIP reception.

VISIONARY SPONSOR
$25,000

For leaders shaping our community’s future.
Includes 20 seats, full-page color ad, logo on step & repeat and website, and listing on the VIP event banner.

CHAMPION SPONSOR
$15,000

Community-centered impact.
Includes 10 seats, full-page color ad, logo in booklet and website, and listing on the community banner.

COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$10,000

Full-page black-and-white ad

Logo on sponsor section of booklet and website

1 gala table (10 seats)

Listed on community banner

1 social media shout-out

FRIEND OF YAMA
$5,000

Support that builds the future.
Includes 10 seats, half-page black-and-white ad, logo on sponsor webpage, and listing in the event booklet.

Ally Sponsor
$2,500

Together, we rise.
Includes 5 seats, quarter-page black-and-white ad, logo listed on sponsor webpage, event banner listing, and recognition in the thank-you newsletter.

Supporter Ticket
$250

Includes 1 seat for dinner.

Add a donation for YAMA Inc

$

