National Association Of Reentry Professionals
Poster Displays 2026 - April 19 - 22, 2026
3201 Bankhead Dr
Little Rock, AR 72206, USA
Standard Poster
$250
Poster display only (no table, no rep onsite)
Premium
$400
Poster + recognition on website
Poster + Table Add-on
$600
Poster + 1/2 table for brochures/materials (no representative) + recognition on website
Poster As Sponsorship Add-on
$1,000
Included as part of higher-level sponsorship (Diamond/Platinum/Gold). Starts at $1000
