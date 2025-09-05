Postpartum Group

Cost: $175 for the Full Group

Navigating the postpartum period can be both beautiful and challenging. This closed postpartum counseling group offers a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental space for new mothers to connect, share, and heal together. Led by a counseling mental health student, the group focuses on emotional well-being, adjustment to parenthood, identity shifts, managing stress, and building a supportive community.

This is a closed group, meaning the same participants will attend each session, allowing for deeper connection, trust, and continuity. The total cost is $175, which covers the full duration of the group. Please note that this rate remains the same regardless of attendance; refunds or partial credits are not available for missed sessions.

Whether you're experiencing anxiety, sadness, overwhelm, or just want to be around others who truly understand, you're welcome here.