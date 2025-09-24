Potentate Sneaker Ball

🎉 Get ready to party, everyone—it's finally here! The moment we’ve all been waiting for is about to unfold, and it's going to be incredible! 🌟





We're not just celebrating to celebrate; we’re on a mission! Every dollar raised will fuel the Stacy T. Mosley Jr. Scholarship Fund—because who says making a difference can’t be fun? 🎓✨ Let’s empower the next generation of scholars and show them they can take on the world! Remember, “Without you, there is no them!”





Your support is vital, and together we’re unlocking a treasure trove of opportunities for our future leaders. So don’t just sit there—get in on the action, create unforgettable memories, and be part of this amazing journey! 🎈💥

Need a place to stay? Go ahead and reserve your room now—this is one party you will not want to miss!