Malik Temple #270

Hosted by

Malik Temple #270

Malik Temple #270 Potentate's Charity Ball Weekend

2960 John Hawkins Pkwy

Birmingham, AL 35244, USA

*Special* Early Bird Ticket (Beef Dinner)
$100
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities. Your dinner selection for the Potentate's Ball will be beef.


*This ticket includes a $25 discount.


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

*Special* Early Bird Ticket (Salmon Dinner)
$100
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities. Your dinner selection for the Potentate's Ball will be salmon.


*This ticket includes a $25 discount.


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

*Special* Early Bird Ticket (Vegetarian Dinner)
$100
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities. Your dinner selection for the Potentate's Ball will be vegetarian.


*This ticket includes a $25 discount.


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities for a group of 8.


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Friday *ONLY* Ticket
$75

Enjoy access to the Friday concert party and both hospitalities ONLY.


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Souvenir Journal Ad (Full Page Only)
$70

Please send your print-ready ad in high resolution (pdf, jpeg, or png format only) to: [email protected].


*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
Proceed with checkout

Add a donation for Malik Temple #270

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!