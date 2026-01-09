Pots On Wheels Inc

Pots On Wheels! 2026 Fundraiser: Pottery! Part One

Make a 100% Tax Deductible Donation
$25

Help us keep the POW! truck on the road, and continue our fabulous clay programming! Make a donation in any amount on our website, or in increments of $25 or more here. Thank you for your generosity!

POW! Enamel Pin
$35

Show your support for POW! by sporting an enamel pin!

Aysha Peltz- Amber Bud Vases item
Aysha Peltz- Amber Bud Vases
$173

Thrown and altered, oxidation fired, porcelain, H: 10" x D: 6"

Austin Riddle Mugs item
Austin Riddle Mugs
$86

Wood Fired, Reduction Cooled,

5" x 3" . 5" x 3"

Austin Riddle- Small Bowl item
Austin Riddle- Small Bowl
$75

Wood Fired

Reduction Cooled

5" x 5" x 2.5"

Austin Riddle- Candy/Salsa Dishes item
Austin Riddle- Candy/Salsa Dishes
$170

Wood Fired

Reduction Cooled

5" x 5" x 3.5”

Austin Riddle- Split Serving Dish item
Austin Riddle- Split Serving Dish
$200

Wood Fired

Reduction Cooled

6" x 6" x 3”

Didem Mert- Checkered Mug item
Didem Mert- Checkered Mug
$165

Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

4.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Didem Mert- Collage Lunch Plate item
Didem Mert- Collage Lunch Plate
$165

Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, glazes, and luster

NOT microwave or dishwasher safe

9" x 9" x 1.5"

Didem Mert Gridded Mug item
Didem Mert Gridded Mug
$170

Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

Didem Mert Collage Mug item
Didem Mert Collage Mug
$170

Mid-range porcelain,
underglazes, washes,
glazes, microwave and
dishwasher safe, 4.5x3.5x3.5"

Didem Mert- Spotted Din Din Plate item
Didem Mert- Spotted Din Din Plate
$185

Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

11" x 11" x 1.5"

Heidi McKay Casto- Slow and Steady Wins the Race item
Heidi McKay Casto- Slow and Steady Wins the Race
$190

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3" x 5.5" x 3"

Heidi McKay Casto- Flirty Flamingos item
Heidi McKay Casto- Flirty Flamingos
$200

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3.5" x 6" x 3.5"

Heidi McKay Casto- Posing Pelicans item
Heidi McKay Casto- Posing Pelicans
$190

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

Cone 6 oxidation

3" x 5.5" x 3"

Heidi McKay Casto- A Tango of Turtles item
Heidi McKay Casto- A Tango of Turtles
$190

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3.25" x 5.25" x 2.75"

Heidi McKay Casto- Fishy Business item
Heidi McKay Casto- Fishy Business
$200

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3.75" x 5.75" x 3.75"

Heidi McKay Casto- Dino Delight item
Heidi McKay Casto- Dino Delight
$205

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3.75" x 5.75" x 3.25"

Heidi McKay Casto- Let Sleeping Geese Lie item
Heidi McKay Casto- Let Sleeping Geese Lie
$210

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

5.5" x 4.5" x 4.75"

Heidi McKay Casto- Treasure Hunt item
Heidi McKay Casto- Treasure Hunt
$225

Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

4.75" x 5.5" x 5"

Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Mug 1 item
Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Mug 1
$105

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

4" x 4" x 5.5"

Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Mug 2 item
Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Mug 2
$105

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

4" x 4" x 5.5"

Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Mug 3
$105

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

4" x 4" x 5.5"

Jeffrey Lipton- Carved Vase
$105

earthenware, slip, glaze, low-fire wood/soda. 7.5" x 4" x 4"

Jeffrey Lipton- Tea Bowl 1 item
Jeffrey Lipton- Tea Bowl 1
$60

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 2 item
Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 2
$60

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 3 item
Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 3
$60

Earthenware with slip and glaze.

Low-fired wood/soda.

3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 4 item
Jeffrey Lipton Tea Bowl 4
$60

Brown clay with slip and glaze.

Sgraffito.

Mid-range, electric-fired.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

9.5" x 6" x 1.5"

Juana Gnecco- Oval Tray item
Juana Gnecco- Oval Tray
$86

Brown clay with slip and glaze.

Sgraffito.

Mid-range, electric-fired.

Microwave and dishwasher safe.

3" x 3.5" x 4.5"

Juana Gnecco- Leaves on Green Glaze Mug item
Juana Gnecco- Leaves on Green Glaze Mug
$75

Chartreuse Buddha Stoneware with a liner glaze.

Cone 6 oxidation.

Micro+dishwasher safe.

4" x 5" x 3.75"


Masa Sasaki, Chatreuse Buddha Cup item
Masa Sasaki, Chatreuse Buddha Cup
$92

Porcelain, cone 6 oxidation, fully glazed inside. Micro+dishwasher safe. 4" x 5" x 3.75"

Masa Sasaki, Princess Cup with Deer Motif 1 item
Masa Sasaki, Princess Cup with Deer Motif 1
$92

Porcelain, cone 6 oxidation, fully glazed inside. Micro+dishwasher safe. 4" x 5" x 3.75"

Masa Sasaki, Princess Cup with Deer Motif 2 item
Masa Sasaki, Princess Cup with Deer Motif 2
$92

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 5 Oxidation.

3" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Naomi Peterson- Soft Spot Sipper item
Naomi Peterson- Soft Spot Sipper
$104

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 5 Oxidation.

2.75" x 4.25" x 5"

Naomi Peterson- Purple Soft Spot Muggie item
Naomi Peterson- Purple Soft Spot Muggie
$115

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 5 Oxidation.

3.25" x 4" x 5"

Naomi Peterson- Green Soft Spot Muggie item
Naomi Peterson- Green Soft Spot Muggie
$150

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 5 Oxidation.

1.75" x 5.8" x 5.8"

Naomi Peterson- Tulip Blate item
Naomi Peterson- Tulip Blate
$58

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 5 Oxidation.

1.75" x 6" x 6"

Naomi Peterson- Bow Blate item
Naomi Peterson- Bow Blate
$58

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 1 Oxidation.

2.5" x 4" x 4"

Naomi Peterson- Sherbet Cake item
Naomi Peterson- Sherbet Cake
$115

Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.

Cone 1 Oxidation.

4.5" x 4" x 4"

Naomi Peterson- Lemon Berry Bon item
Naomi Peterson- Lemon Berry Bon
$138

Red clay, soda-fired.

Cone 1.

Not microwave safe.

11" x 2"

Peter Jadoonath- Plate Wrestlers item
Peter Jadoonath- Plate Wrestlers
$115

Red clay, soda-fired.

Cone 1.

Not microwave safe.

4" x 6.5"

Peter Jadoonath- Bowl with Tiger item
Peter Jadoonath- Bowl with Tiger
$138

Red clay, soda-fired.

Cone 1.

Not microwave safe.

8" x 4"

Peter Jadoonath- Creature Jar 1 item
Peter Jadoonath- Creature Jar 1
$138

Red clay, soda-fired.

Cone 1.

Not microwave safe.

8" x 4"

Peter Jadoonath- Creature Jar 1 item
Peter Jadoonath- Creature Jar 1
$138

red clay cone 1 soda, not microwave safe. 8" x 4"

Peter Jadoonath, Bird Jar item
Peter Jadoonath, Bird Jar
$115

red clay cone 1 soda, not microwave safe. 4" x 3.5"

Peter Jadoonath, Guy Making Pots Cup item
Peter Jadoonath, Guy Making Pots Cup
$92

Porcelain, platinum luster.

6”x 3”x3”

Bryan Hopkins- Tall Cup item
Bryan Hopkins- Tall Cup
$91

Porcelain, platinum luster.

3”x3.5”x3.5”

Bryan Hopkins- Short Cup item
Bryan Hopkins- Short Cup
$86

Porcelain, platinum luster.

3”x3.5”x3.5”

