Pots On Wheels! 2026 Fundraiser: Pottery! Part One

About this shop
Help us keep the POW! truck on the road, and continue our fabulous clay programming! Make a donation in any amount on our website, or in increments of $25 or more here. Thank you for your generosity!
Show your support for POW! by sporting an enamel pin!
Thrown and altered, oxidation fired, porcelain, H: 10" x D: 6"
Wood Fired, Reduction Cooled,
5" x 3" . 5" x 3"
Wood Fired
Reduction Cooled
5" x 5" x 2.5"
Wood Fired
Reduction Cooled
5" x 5" x 3.5”
Wood Fired
Reduction Cooled
6" x 6" x 3”
Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
4.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"
Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, glazes, and luster
NOT microwave or dishwasher safe
9" x 9" x 1.5"
Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
Mid-range porcelain,
underglazes, washes,
glazes, microwave and
dishwasher safe, 4.5x3.5x3.5"
Mid-range porcelain with underglazes, washes, and glazes.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
11" x 11" x 1.5"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3" x 5.5" x 3"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3.5" x 6" x 3.5"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
Cone 6 oxidation
3" x 5.5" x 3"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3.25" x 5.25" x 2.75"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3.75" x 5.75" x 3.75"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3.75" x 5.75" x 3.25"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
5.5" x 4.5" x 4.75"
Hand-built and thrown porcelain with underglaze and glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
4.75" x 5.5" x 5"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
4" x 4" x 5.5"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
4" x 4" x 5.5"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
4" x 4" x 5.5"
earthenware, slip, glaze, low-fire wood/soda. 7.5" x 4" x 4"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"
Earthenware with slip and glaze.
Low-fired wood/soda.
3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5"
Brown clay with slip and glaze.
Sgraffito.
Mid-range, electric-fired.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
9.5" x 6" x 1.5"
Brown clay with slip and glaze.
Sgraffito.
Mid-range, electric-fired.
Microwave and dishwasher safe.
3" x 3.5" x 4.5"
Chartreuse Buddha Stoneware with a liner glaze.
Cone 6 oxidation.
Micro+dishwasher safe.
4" x 5" x 3.75"
Porcelain, cone 6 oxidation, fully glazed inside. Micro+dishwasher safe. 4" x 5" x 3.75"
Porcelain, cone 6 oxidation, fully glazed inside. Micro+dishwasher safe. 4" x 5" x 3.75"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 5 Oxidation.
3" x 3.5" x 3.5"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 5 Oxidation.
2.75" x 4.25" x 5"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 5 Oxidation.
3.25" x 4" x 5"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 5 Oxidation.
1.75" x 5.8" x 5.8"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 5 Oxidation.
1.75" x 6" x 6"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 1 Oxidation.
2.5" x 4" x 4"
Stoneware with underglaze, glaze, and liquid quartz.
Cone 1 Oxidation.
4.5" x 4" x 4"
Red clay, soda-fired.
Cone 1.
Not microwave safe.
11" x 2"
Red clay, soda-fired.
Cone 1.
Not microwave safe.
4" x 6.5"
Red clay, soda-fired.
Cone 1.
Not microwave safe.
8" x 4"
Red clay, soda-fired.
Cone 1.
Not microwave safe.
8" x 4"
red clay cone 1 soda, not microwave safe. 8" x 4"
red clay cone 1 soda, not microwave safe. 4" x 3.5"
Porcelain, platinum luster.
6”x 3”x3”
Porcelain, platinum luster.
3”x3.5”x3.5”
Porcelain, platinum luster.
3”x3.5”x3.5”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!