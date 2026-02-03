Pots On Wheels Inc

Offered by

Pots On Wheels Inc

About this shop

Pottery! Part Two 2026 Fundraiser: Pots On Wheels!

POW! Enamel Pin item
POW! Enamel Pin item
POW! Enamel Pin
$35

Show your support for POW! by sporting an enamel pin!

Casey Beck- Grappa Cup 1 item
Casey Beck- Grappa Cup 1 item
Casey Beck- Grappa Cup 1
$102

Cone 10 white stoneware, soda fired.

6.5" x 2.5" x 2.5"

Casey Beck- Grapa Cup 2 item
Casey Beck- Grapa Cup 2 item
Casey Beck- Grapa Cup 2
$102

Cone 10 white stoneware, soda fired.

6.5" x 2.5" x 2.5"

Casey Beck- Snifter item
Casey Beck- Snifter item
Casey Beck- Snifter
$96

Cone 10 white stoneware, soda fired

3.5" x 3" x 3"

Doug Peltzman- Cup 1 item
Doug Peltzman- Cup 1 item
Doug Peltzman- Cup 1
$70

stoneware

2025

3.25 x 3.25 x 4

Doug Peltzman- Cup 2 item
Doug Peltzman- Cup 2 item
Doug Peltzman- Cup 2
$70

stoneware

2025

3.25 x 3.25 x 4

Gillian Park- Mug item
Gillian Park- Mug item
Gillian Park- Mug item
Gillian Park- Mug
$75

Wheel thrown porcelain; underglaze inlay; celadon glaze, gas reduction firing (cone 10); decals, electric firings (cone 017).

4.25” x 5” x 3.5”

Gillian Park- Celadon Heart item
Gillian Park- Celadon Heart item
Gillian Park- Celadon Heart
$43

Hand built porcelain & porcelain with feldspar/molochite inclusions; underglaze patina; celadon glaze, gas reduction firing (cone 10); decals and lusters, multiple electric firings (cone 017).

1.75” x 3” x 2.75”

Gillian Park- Cobalt Heart item
Gillian Park- Cobalt Heart item
Gillian Park- Cobalt Heart
$43

Hand built porcelain & porcelain with feldspar/molochite inclusions; underglaze patina; cobalt glaze, gas reduction firing (cone 10); decals and lusters, multiple electric firings (cone 017).

1.75” x 3” x 2.75”

Hayne Bayless- Footed Cup item
Hayne Bayless- Footed Cup item
Hayne Bayless- Footed Cup item
Hayne Bayless- Footed Cup
$70

2 Cone 10 stoneware cups available, some natural variations, fired in wood/salt/soda

4 x 3.5 x 3.5"

Hayne Bayless- Cup 1 item
Hayne Bayless- Cup 1 item
Hayne Bayless- Cup 1
$55

Cone 10 stoneware fired in wood/salt/soda

3.5 x 3.5 x 3.5"

Hayne Bayless- Cup 2 item
Hayne Bayless- Cup 2 item
Hayne Bayless- Cup 2
$55

Cone 10 stoneware fired in wood/salt/soda

3.5 x 3.5 x 3.5"

Hayne Bayless- Small Bowl item
Hayne Bayless- Small Bowl item
Hayne Bayless- Small Bowl
$70

stoneware fired in wood/salt/soda to Cone 10

3" x 4.5" x 4.5"

Hayne Bayless- Calavera Vase item
Hayne Bayless- Calavera Vase item
Hayne Bayless- Calavera Vase
$104

stoneware fired in wood/salt/soda to Cone 10

3" x 4" x 4"

Hayne Bayless- Demitasse cups item
Hayne Bayless- Demitasse cups item
Hayne Bayless- Demitasse cups
$55

2 Cone 10 stoneware demitasse cups available, some natural variations, stoneware fired in wood/salt/soda to Cone 10

3" x 4" x 3"

Jessica Brandl- "Europa and the Bull" Plate item
Jessica Brandl- "Europa and the Bull" Plate item
Jessica Brandl- "Europa and the Bull" Plate
$99

Plate with sgraffito drawing, red earthenware, slip and glaze

Jessica Brandl- "Death sits behind every maiden" Cup item
Jessica Brandl- "Death sits behind every maiden" Cup item
Jessica Brandl- "Death sits behind every maiden" Cup item
Jessica Brandl- "Death sits behind every maiden" Cup
$76

Cup with sgraffito drawing, red earthenware, slip and glaze.

Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 1 item
Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 1 item
Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 1
$85

porcelain, thrown

4"x4"

Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 2 item
Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 2 item
Liz Lurie- Lidded Cup 2
$85

porcelain, thrown

4"x4"

Liz Vukelich- Heavy Appetizer Plate item
Liz Vukelich- Heavy Appetizer Plate item
Liz Vukelich- Heavy Appetizer Plate item
Liz Vukelich- Heavy Appetizer Plate
$67

Wood-fired stoneware, slip,

2" x 8" x 7"

Liz Vukelich- Tippy Trough Mug item
Liz Vukelich- Tippy Trough Mug item
Liz Vukelich- Tippy Trough Mug item
Liz Vukelich- Tippy Trough Mug
$67

Wood-fired stoneware, slip;

4" x 5" x 5.5"

Marty Fielding- Americano Mug item
Marty Fielding- Americano Mug item
Marty Fielding- Americano Mug item
Marty Fielding- Americano Mug
$104

Handbuilt Cone 3 Red Clay, Underglaze and Glaze, Electric Fired.

3.5"h x 5"w x 3.5"d

Marty Fielding- Square Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Square Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Square Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Square Rocks Glass
$90

Handbuilt Cone 3 Red Clay, Slip Transfer, Soda Fired

3"h x 3"w x 3"d

Marty Fielding- Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Rocks Glass item
Marty Fielding- Rocks Glass
$70

Wheel Thrown Cone 3 Red Clay, Underglaze and Glaze, Electric Fired

3"H x 3.5"w x 3.5"D

Michael Kline- Plate 1 item
Michael Kline- Plate 1
$104

thrown stoneware plate, painted with wax resist pattern, slips, soda glaze.

8.5" diameter

Michael Kline- Plate 2 item
Michael Kline- Plate 2 item
Michael Kline- Plate 2
$104

thrown stoneware plate, painted with wax resist pattern, slips, soda glaze.

8.5" diameter

Mike Helke- Plate 1 item
Mike Helke- Plate 1 item
Mike Helke- Plate 1
$78

Wheel Thrown, Earthenware

8 x 8 x 2 Inches

Mike Helke- Plate 2 item
Mike Helke- Plate 2 item
Mike Helke- Plate 2
$78

Wheel Thrown, Earthenware

8 x 8 x 2 Inches

Mike Helke- Plate 3 item
Mike Helke- Plate 3 item
Mike Helke- Plate 3
$78

Wheel Thrown, Earthenware

8 x 8 x 2 Inches

Sarah Pike- Retro Squares Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Squares Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Squares Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Squares Mug
$109

Retro Squares and Stars Stamped Textured Mug, Porcelain

3x4.5x3.5

Sarah Pike- Retro Macrame Beads Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Macrame Beads Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Macrame Beads Mug item
Sarah Pike- Retro Macrame Beads Mug
$109

Retro Macrame Bead Inspired Stamped Textured Mug, Porcelain

3x4.5x3.5

Sarah Pike- Globe Thistle Mug item
Sarah Pike- Globe Thistle Mug item
Sarah Pike- Globe Thistle Mug item
Sarah Pike- Globe Thistle Mug
$109

Globe Thistle Stamped Textured Mug, Porcelain

3x4.5x3.5

Simon Levin- Fire and Ice Lidded Jar item
Simon Levin- Fire and Ice Lidded Jar item
Simon Levin- Fire and Ice Lidded Jar item
Simon Levin- Fire and Ice Lidded Jar
$322

Porcelain, slip, shino liner, glaze, cone 10 wood fired

10" x 7" x 7"

Simon Levin- Flower Field Mug item
Simon Levin- Flower Field Mug item
Simon Levin- Flower Field Mug item
Simon Levin- Flower Field Mug
$94

Porcelain, underglaze, celadon liner glaze, Soda-fired to Cone 10

3" x 4.8" x 3.8"

Simon Levin- Meteor Plate item
Simon Levin- Meteor Plate item
Simon Levin- Meteor Plate
$94

Porcelain, wood-fired to Cone 10

1.4" x 9" x 9"

Simon Levin- Purse Vase item
Simon Levin- Purse Vase item
Simon Levin- Purse Vase item
Simon Levin- Purse Vase
$368

High Iron Stoneware, shino, liner glaze, wood-fired to Cone 10

11.5" x 9.5" x 5.6"

Simon Levin- Day and Night Yunomi item
Simon Levin- Day and Night Yunomi item
Simon Levin- Day and Night Yunomi item
Simon Levin- Day and Night Yunomi
$83

Cone 10 Porcelain, underglaze, celadon liner glaze, soda fired

3.8" x 3.5" x 3.5"

Yesha Panchal- Tumbler item
Yesha Panchal- Tumbler item
Yesha Panchal- Tumbler
$100

Porcelain, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Yunomi item
Yesha Panchal- Yunomi item
Yesha Panchal- Yunomi
$97

Porcelain, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Round Vase item
Yesha Panchal- Round Vase item
Yesha Panchal- Round Vase
$60

Stoneware, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Tiny Bud Vase item
Yesha Panchal- Tiny Bud Vase item
Yesha Panchal- Tiny Bud Vase
$40

Stoneware, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Bowl item
Yesha Panchal- Bowl item
Yesha Panchal- Bowl
$55

Stoneware, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Shallow Bowl item
Yesha Panchal- Shallow Bowl item
Yesha Panchal- Shallow Bowl
$63

Porcelain, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Yesha Panchal- Dessert Plate item
Yesha Panchal- Dessert Plate item
Yesha Panchal- Dessert Plate
$56

Porcelain, Cone 6 Oxidation, Underglaze, Mug Clear Glaze, and Food Safe

Meredith Host Dot Dot Doily Bowl item
Meredith Host Dot Dot Doily Bowl
$70

Stoneware with decals, 2.5”h x 5” x 5”

Ehren Tool, 4 Kings item
Ehren Tool, 4 Kings item
Ehren Tool, 4 Kings
$100

Cone 5 electric, stoneware, underglaze and luster, 4 x 4 x 4.75"

Be sure to check out our Workshops!!!
$1

10K for 10 Years Fundraiser — POW!

Click this link to go back to the Homepage and explore other opportunities to participate and donate within our organization.

(No charge applies)


Add a donation for Pots On Wheels Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!