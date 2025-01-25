Potter Apothecary Presents: Womb Witchery. Hosted By Starlove Ranch

Grants entry to the event, parking, tea, dinner. Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
Grants entry to the event, parking, tea, dinner. Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
Sliding Scale - Discounted GA
$60
We want this event to be accessible! If you want to join, but aren't able to comfortably pay the full GA amount, choose this option and we look forward to seeing you! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
We want this event to be accessible! If you want to join, but aren't able to comfortably pay the full GA amount, choose this option and we look forward to seeing you! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
Sliding Scale- Pay-It-Forward GA
$100
If you can comfortably meet the $85 and want to share extra support, please choose this option. Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
If you can comfortably meet the $85 and want to share extra support, please choose this option. Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
GA for 2 People
$120
groupTicketCaption
Buying for 2? Enjoy a discounted group rate! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
Buying for 2? Enjoy a discounted group rate! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
GA for 3
$150
rate.xLeft
groupTicketCaption
Buying for 3? Enjoy this discounted group rate! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!
Buying for 3? Enjoy this discounted group rate! Please note, the purchase of your ticket is tax deductible!