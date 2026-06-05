Potter House Top Golf Championship

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About this event
Sponsor a TopGolf Bay, have your logo prominently displayed, eat and play in the Team Championship! 6 players per team, and bring two friends to cheer you on! Free play before and after the tournament during the event, and Free mini-golf for everyone!
Sponsor the open (non-alcoholic) bar, Sky Event Center, Sky Terrace, or Mini Golf. Have your logo prominently displayed. Bring four people and enjoy food and free mini golf while you cheer the competitors on!
Sponsor the event and have your logo digitally displayed on a rolling slide deck. Bring two people and enjoy food and free mini golf while you cheer the competitors on!
Come cheer the competitors on! Enjoy food, free Mini Golf, and fellowship for a great cause!
Take one shot to win a big prize! The closest shot to the 150-yard pin wins! Make a Hole in One and win $10,000!!!
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