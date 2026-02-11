Mineola League Of The Arts

Pottery in Motion Afternoon Class

200 W Blair St

Mineola, TX 75773, USA

Member Pricing
$125

7 left!

Enjoy the full 4 week class that builds on technique at each class. Discount applied to members.

Non Member Pricing
$135

7 left!

Enjoy the full 4 week class that builds on technique at each class.

Clay purchase 6 lb bag
$10

7 left!

It is recommended to buy a 25 lb. bag of clay for this class. However, you may start with a lesser amount and purchase more as needed as the class progresses.

Clay purchase 25 lb bag
$35

7 left!

This will be enough clay to complete the class.

