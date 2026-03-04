Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Store





🔴 Crimson Tide Soccer Club Supporter Scarf









Show your pride and represent Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Club in style with our official Crimson Tide supporter scarf.





Perfect for game days, tournaments, and cool spring or fall evenings at the pitch, this scarf is a must-have for players, parents, alumni, and supporters of the club.









⚽ Features









Official Crimson Tide Soccer Club design

Bold Pottsville Crimson Tide crest

Classic supporter style with “Roll Tide” lettering

Premium red and white knit

Fringe ends for the traditional soccer supporter look

Soft, warm, and durable material





📏 Size









Standard soccer supporter scarf

Approx. 60” x 7”









🔴 Perfect For

Game day support

Youth and varsity matches

Club events and tournaments

Gifts for Crimson Tide families and fans









Every purchase helps support the continued growth and development of Crimson Tide Soccer Club players and programs right here in our community.





Wear the colors. Support the Tide.





🌊 Roll Tide ⚽️



