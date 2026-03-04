Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Store

🔴 Crimson Tide Soccer Club Supporter Scarf
Show your pride and represent Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Club in style with our official Crimson Tide supporter scarf.
Perfect for game days, tournaments, and cool spring or fall evenings at the pitch, this scarf is a must-have for players, parents, alumni, and supporters of the club.
⚽ Features
- Official Crimson Tide Soccer Club design
- Bold Pottsville Crimson Tide crest
- Classic supporter style with “Roll Tide” lettering
- Premium red and white knit
- Fringe ends for the traditional soccer supporter look
- Soft, warm, and durable material
📏 Size
Standard soccer supporter scarf
Approx. 60” x 7”
🔴 Perfect For
Game day support
Youth and varsity matches
Club events and tournaments
Gifts for Crimson Tide families and fans
Every purchase helps support the continued growth and development of Crimson Tide Soccer Club players and programs right here in our community.
Wear the colors. Support the Tide.
🌊 Roll Tide ⚽️
🔴 Crimson Tide Soccer Club Supporter Scarf
Show your pride and represent Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Club in style with our official Crimson Tide supporter scarf.
Perfect for game days, tournaments, and cool spring or fall evenings at the pitch, this scarf is a must-have for players, parents, alumni, and supporters of the club.
⚽ Features
- Official Crimson Tide Soccer Club design
- Bold Pottsville Crimson Tide crest
- Classic supporter style with “Roll Tide” lettering
- Premium red and white knit
- Fringe ends for the traditional soccer supporter look
- Soft, warm, and durable material
📏 Size
Standard soccer supporter scarf
Approx. 60” x 7”
🔴 Perfect For
Game day support
Youth and varsity matches
Club events and tournaments
Gifts for Crimson Tide families and fans
Every purchase helps support the continued growth and development of Crimson Tide Soccer Club players and programs right here in our community.
Wear the colors. Support the Tide.
🌊 Roll Tide ⚽️