Pottsville Youth Soccer Association Inc

Offered by

Pottsville Youth Soccer Association Inc

About this shop

Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Store

Crimson Tide Soccer Club Scarf item
Crimson Tide Soccer Club Scarf
$25


🔴 Crimson Tide Soccer Club Supporter Scarf



Show your pride and represent Pottsville Crimson Tide Soccer Club in style with our official Crimson Tide supporter scarf.


Perfect for game days, tournaments, and cool spring or fall evenings at the pitch, this scarf is a must-have for players, parents, alumni, and supporters of the club.



⚽ Features



  • Official Crimson Tide Soccer Club design
  • Bold Pottsville Crimson Tide crest
  • Classic supporter style with “Roll Tide” lettering
  • Premium red and white knit
  • Fringe ends for the traditional soccer supporter look
  • Soft, warm, and durable material


📏 Size



Standard soccer supporter scarf

Approx. 60” x 7”



🔴 Perfect For

Game day support

Youth and varsity matches

Club events and tournaments

Gifts for Crimson Tide families and fans



Every purchase helps support the continued growth and development of Crimson Tide Soccer Club players and programs right here in our community.


Wear the colors. Support the Tide.


🌊 Roll Tide ⚽️


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Hat - White item
Hat - White
$25

One Size Fits all Snap Back.

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Hat - Black item
Hat - Black
$25

One Size Fits all Snap Back.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!