PFP Silent Auction 2026

Bonnie S. Gulden has been a carpenter since the late 1900s. After years of not being able to throw things into the dumpster, she decided it was time to start bringing this stuff back to life.





Using mostly reclaimed materials Bonnie combines her talents of unique, inventive design and quality workmanship to create totally original products that are both stunning and functional at the same time.





To date her arsenal of "hand crafted awesomeness" includes her wine towers, tables, many smaller items which continue grow in numbers, and her personal favorite "The Original Gulden Lightbox". Which, I believe, is one of the coolest things I have ever seen!





There are three styles to choose from. All of her products are one of a kind. No two will ever be the same.





Estimated Value = $150





How to collect = email [email protected] to connect with the donor