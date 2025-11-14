PFP Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A 2026 berry share courtesy of our partner farm, Greig Farm. Eight weeks of gorgeous, fresh, local berries at CSA pick-up!
How to collect = our team will be in touch to confirm that you are signed up for the berry share, starting in the late spring.
Estimated Value = $275
Starting bid
A 2026 berry share courtesy of our partner farm, Greig Farm. Eight weeks of gorgeous, fresh, local berries at CSA pick-up!
How to collect = our team will be in touch to confirm that you are signed up for the berry share, starting in the late spring.
Estimated Value = $275
Starting bid
A one of a kind experience! 90-minute private tour of The Chance theater for up to 6 guests donated by Empire Training Center for the Arts with natural wine tasting at the bar donated by Little Sister Wine Shop
How to collect = Email [email protected] to coordinate
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
This package includes:
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Estimated value $220
Starting bid
Donated by local artist and PUF Studio Manager, Anita Fina!
Learn how to make a silk screen stencil by hand and print on a T-shirt with your friends.
One color printing of your own paper stencil screen on a T-shirt. Perfect for a fun birthday party or event shirt. 10 T-shirts provided, size and color to order in advance.
2 hour use of the studio for a party included.
Under 7 must be accompanied by an adult, 1:1.
Value = $300
Starting bid
For up to 10 guests! Join us with your friends, family, or co-workers in-season on a Saturday afternoon or Sunday for a one-of-a-kind Poughkeepsie Farm Party! Get a private tour of our grounds and hear about our mission, spend 45 minutes working on the land, experience our pick-your-own field, then meet at the tent for farm snacks and fresh iced tea from our herbal garden (and champagne toast if everyone is 21+!). We can’t let you drive the tractor, but we can take your picture on it and tell your friends you did.
How to collect = Maddie will be in touch with the winners to curate the experience and get you scheduled!
Starting bid
VIP ACCESS
NANTUCKET WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
MAY 27-31, 2026
Celebrate the 28th annual NWF - Join leading winemakers, renowned chefs, and wine & food enthusiasts from around the world!
2 tickets to the following events:
*ISLAND GALA - VIP ACCESS, THURSDAY EVENING
*AROUND THE WORLD WINE TASTING, FRIDAY
*GRAND TASTNGS - VIP ACCESS, SATURDAY
NWF SWAG BAG
Estimated Value: $1,800.00
To Collect = email [email protected] to connect with the donors
Starting bid
McCagg's artistic practice embodies an ongoing search for the inherent humanity expressed through art and its metaphorical potential. Through abstraction, her work explores causality, relationships, and the iconographical qualities of painting. Working with oil, graphite, and collage-ranging in size from very small to large-she creates works centered around the idea of traces, marks, and compositions that capture the essence of experience. White space complemented by bright colors features in recent works.
Estimated Value = $750
How to collect = in-person at the Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Starting bid
It's time to feel your best! This three-day cleanse is a collaboration between Chakra Bowls (Eastdale Village), Tiny Greens, and Maggie's Delivery Service.
It includes:
How to collect = Email [email protected] to coordinate
Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
This beautiful piece measures approximately 30"x30" and uses the hatch from a boat as a canvas.
Daniel Graham Loxton is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Cold Spring, New York. Loxton's work merges painting, drawing, and assemblage, exploring universal concepts such as accretion, entropy, and rhizomatic structures. Influenced by Renaissance codexes and contemporary abstraction, his compositions often incorporate text, collage, and found materials that are both added and removed, leaving behind traces of his process. His practice reflects a dynamic tension between abstraction and found forms, offering a loosely structured representation of an evolving present.
Estimated value = $300
Starting bid
7" Light-Duty Quik Stik Immersion Blender
The Waring WSB35 immersion blender is perfect for quick, light-duty applications, such as pureeing fruit or whipping eggs in a shallow bowl or pan. Its 7-inch fixed shaft and aggressive stainless steel blade design work quickly, while the lightweight, ergonomic construction is easy and comfortable to use. Get great flexibility and reliable performance in a small package.
Electric Wine Opener
Keep the wine flowing with the Waring WW0120 Portable Electric Wine Bottle Opener. Removes 120 corks with one full charge. It's perfect for catering events, banquets, restaurant wait staff and behind the bar. Fully portable, electric and rechargeable. Its high-performance commercial motor removes natural and synthetic corks with ease. Compact stainless steel housing is portable and easy to handle.
Electric Knife Sharpener
Maintain your kitchen knives properly with the Waring WKS800 Three-Station Knife Sharpener. This compact unit grinds at optimum angles recommended by knife manufacturers resulting in the sharpest blades possible. You can also polish your blades and efficiently remove burrs faster with the reverse direction stropping wheel. A magnetized drawer under the grinding wheel captures metal shavings and makes cleanup easy.
Estimated value = $400
How to collect = this item will be shipped to the winner's home, it is not in the possession of the farm.
Starting bid
This package includes:
Estimated Value $230
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Starting bid
Postpartum Doula (and PFP Farmer!) Katie Speicher is offering a beautiful support package for new parents and those experiencing pregnancy loss*. Everything Katie does is approached with intentional care and she would be an amazing addition to your care team or the care team of a loved one! Katie's work is queer affirming, ready to support your family no matter what it looks like!
The package includes:
*unplanned or planned
Estimated Value = $350
Starting bid
A collection of treasures selected by Laura of Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley on Main Street!
This includes:
Estimated Value = $156
Starting bid
Can be used online or in-person (location the Westchester Mall in White Plains)
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Starting bid
From Sherwood Forest Designs: Our juicy apples have been offered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with the Cezanne exhibition, and is a long-time favorite with our collectors. Each Apple is made with 6-8 layers of paint so they look like you can pick them from the bowl.
Fill often with your favorite fruits and greens.
Winner will be able to request a solid or checked rim as this item will be delivered!
Bowls are hand turned maple, heirloom quality for a lifetime of celebration.
Estimated Value = $150
How to collect = email [email protected] to coordinate
More info: Bowls have been sealed 8 times with a non-toxic water-based clear for a lifetime of daily use. Hand wash, soap and water. No dishwasher or microwave.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind experience! You'll receive four dozen oysters from The World is Your Oyster CSA plus a shucking and science lesson for up to 8 people from Marine Ecologist, Mike McCann, Director of Science and Research at Billion Oyster Project.
How to collect = this event must occur in the spring when oysters are healthiest! Contact [email protected] to arrange.
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
Art print by local Poughkeepsie artist Julia Whitney Barnes. 17x13 print of "Picturesque Botany (Magnolia, Peony, Poppy, Coral Bells, etc.) 2023"
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
Acupuncture, massage, and more, relax at this beautiful spa in Hyde Park!
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Starting bid
From our partner farm - Sugar Shack Mushrooms - a blue oyster grow kit and a large tincture trio set (links below)
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
https://www.sugarshackmushrooms.com/mushroom-shop/p/grow-your-own-mushroom-kits
https://www.sugarshackmushrooms.com/mushroom-shop/p/trio-tincture-set
Estimated value $135
Starting bid
4 Tasting Tickets to the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro courtesy of our fruit share partners Nightingale Farms
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
From our partner farm, Chaseholm Farms, value box of locally raised beef and pork (from Pine Plains)
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Estimated Value $75
Starting bid
Bonnie S. Gulden has been a carpenter since the late 1900s. After years of not being able to throw things into the dumpster, she decided it was time to start bringing this stuff back to life.
Using mostly reclaimed materials Bonnie combines her talents of unique, inventive design and quality workmanship to create totally original products that are both stunning and functional at the same time.
To date her arsenal of "hand crafted awesomeness" includes her wine towers, tables, many smaller items which continue grow in numbers, and her personal favorite "The Original Gulden Lightbox". Which, I believe, is one of the coolest things I have ever seen!
There are three styles to choose from. All of her products are one of a kind. No two will ever be the same.
Estimated Value = $150
How to collect = email [email protected] to connect with the donor
Starting bid
An extra virgin olive oil and balsamic tasting with Pogliani Select, the Hudson Valley's award-winning concierge of Italian culinary specialties. Includes a $100 gift card to apply toward purchases made in their Catskill, NY tasting room
How to collect = email [email protected] to connect with the donor
Starting bid
From local businesses Elizabeth Boutique (near Vassar) and Freddy B (Eastdale)! Beautiful and hardy canvas Hudson Valley tote containing $25 at Elizabeth Boutique and $25 at Freddy B!
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Starting bid
Gift Card for four mens haircuts on Raymond Avenue!
Estimated Value $100
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Starting bid
Keep your family busy in Poughkeepsie this winter! Package includes:
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Estimated Value $130
Starting bid
Eight individual tickets to MHDM for kids or adults
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Estimated Value = $120
Starting bid
Eight individual tickets to MHDM for kids or adults
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Estimated Value = $120
Starting bid
Fun for adults and kids 7 and up, this workshop is part crafting/part science lesson! We'll build paper microscopes that can connect to your cell phone camera, learn how to construct slides, and explore the micro world around you!
Gina will show up with snacks (as she always does).
How to collect = email [email protected]. This can happen any time of the year at a mutually agreed on location!
Starting bid
Join Larissa "Lala" Alvarado this spring with some herbal teas as you explore our herb garden and flower fields! Lala will walk you through the process of making our herbal products, herb selections, flower identification, and help you build a bouquet from our fields!
How to collect = this tour must take place in the spring or fall when our fields are in bloom! Email [email protected] to coordinate.
Starting bid
Good in Rhinebeck or Kingston; comes with two gift cards good for $55/5 movies.
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Value $110
Starting bid
214 Hooker Avenue, 12601
Good for all services! Comes with a cute mug!
Value $70
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Starting bid
Handcrafted Wooden Pen by Casl Creation
A true blend of artistry and function, this handcrafted wooden pen was donated by Casl Creation, where makers specialize in "handcrafted functional art for your everyday life."
Each Casl Creation piece is thoughtfully designed and individually turned, showcasing the natural beauty and character of fine wood. This elegant pen is both a pleasure to hold and a joy to use - a perfect reminder that even everyday objects can be works of art.
Beautifully balanced, timeless, and made to last, it's a meaningful gift for any writer, artist, or admirer of craftsmanship.
Estimated Value = $50
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Starting bid
The Jets told me this item is priceless. :)
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Estimated Value $130
Starting bid
This package includes:
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Estimated Value $140
Starting bid
Taj Majors, "the People's Photographer", and PFP favorite is auctioning off three beautiful framed photos. Clog photo (11x14 framed); rose photo (15x19 framed); bee photo from Vassar College Communtiy Garden (15x19 framed)
Estimated Value = $60
Starting bid
Set of 8 handmade block print cards with two different farm prints from Farmer Ella Schwarzbaum at Phillies Bridge Farm across the river
Starting bid
Good for all locations
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Value $50
Starting bid
Good for one Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes.
Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 chew!
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Value $45
Starting bid
Good at the Poughkeepsie and Lagrangeville locations!
The freshest, most delicious, plant-based fruit bowls are available to you with this gift card!
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected]); can also be mailed
Starting bid
Newly located on Rt 9 near Locust Grove!
How to collect = in person at Soup-a-Bowl or coordinated pick-up at the farm (email [email protected])
Estimated Value = $25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!