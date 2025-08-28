Poulsbo Film Festival

Poulsbo

WA 98370, USA

All-Access Pass (VIP)
$175

All-Access to the 2025 Poulsbo Film Festival. This VIP pass grants access into all PFF screenings and special events including the Sunday Brunch at State 42 Wines and the Wrap Party at dalla baia on Sunday evening. You will also receive a PFF t-shirt and commemorative poster.

Full schedule of 60 films TBA.

Opening Night - Oct 10th
$35

Doors: 5:00 | Films: 7:00

Poulsbo Sons of Norway

Walk the red carpet and mingle with the famous Poulsbo Vikings and enjoy Sauced Food Truck before the main event.

  • Vinátta directed by Andrew Tomayko (47.7 challenge)
  • About You directed by Tommy Heffernan (47.7 challenge)
  • "Too Cute to be Real" - (Poulsbo Commercial)
  • Feature Film: Clear Sky directed by Shawn Clearsky Davis and Michael Del Monte

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening.

The Little Things That Run The World (Feature) - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 10:30am | Film: 10:45am

Western Red Brewing

This film block runs 1 hr 45 min

  • Short Film: The Soul of Water Director Josh Joseph Valley
  • Feature Film: The Little Things That Run The World Director Doug Hawes-Davis

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Animation Shorts Block - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 10:45am | Films: 11am

The Loft

Animation Short Film Block. This film block runs 1 hr and has 7 shorts.

  • 10th Life
    Director Ellie Kraemer
  • Once, a Second Time
    Director Sarah Rae Franklin
  • Cell Buddies
    Directors Melle Windig, Hidde Alberts, Miguel Reyes, Jurgen de Smit, Arjen van der Plas
  • Pow!
    Director Joey Clift
  • The Ravin'
    Director Ron Ford
  • I am Duck
    Director Nick Zweig
  • Afternoon Snack
    Director JP Georgia Powell

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Comedy Shorts Block - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 12:15pm | Films: 12:45pm

The Loft

Comedy Short Film Block. This film block runs 1 hr 30 min and has 8 shorts.

  • Go Down, Diller
    Director Andrew Bateman
  • Late For The Orgy
    Director Nesib CB Shamah
  • Together Forever
    Director Lauren Butterfield
  • Bruisers
    Director Ashley Hayes
  • SilverSizzle
    Director Brian Russell
  • Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob Director Pat Battistini
  • Nautiloid Aquarium Orientation
    Director Sky McKay
  • Last One
    Director Jason Marsh

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Documentary Shorts Block A - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 1:45pm | Films: 2pm

Western Red Brewing

Documentary Shorts Block A. This film block runs 1 hr 45 min and has 6 shorts.

  • Altrove - Elsewhere
    Director ettore zito
  • All Our Relations- Tribute to the Orca
    Director Mark Titus Titus
  • HOME FROM WORK
    Directors Alex Fleming-McNeil, Michael Beuttler
  • Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge
    Director Ryan Elwell
  • Sítio Aimotuá: Breaking Barriers, Planting Possibilities
    Director Mari Cleven
  • Once Upon A Time in Derby
    Director Delilah Adelle Sheridan-Pangburn

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Drama Shorts Block A - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 3:15pm | Films: 3:30pm

The Loft

Drama Shorts Block A. This film block runs 1 hr 45 min and has 6 shorts.

  • Life Support
    Director Jamon Tolbert
  • How to Steal a Heart
    Director T.E. Hirschler
  • Aunt Cindy and The Alchemist
    Director Devin Scott
  • Light Bunny
    Director Valerian Zamel
  • A Trapdoor
    Directors Angela DiMarco, David S. Hogan
  • Not for a Few Miles
    Director Sahvannah Rae

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Latter Day Glory (Feature) - October 11th
$20

Doors: 4:15 | Film 4:45 PM

Western Red Brewing

Feature Film

Latter-Day Glory: The Aftermath of Growing Up Queer in the LDS Church:

Two queer ex-Mormon missionaries embark on a transformative journey across America, uncovering the devastating effects of religious dogma on LGBTQ+ members and former members of the LDS Church, as a single, intimate conversation –spanning from childhood to adulthood– unfolds over the course of seven chapters.


There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening.

Drama Shorts Block B - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 6:15pm | Films: 6:30pm

The Loft

This film block runs 1 hr 45 min and has 6 shorts.


Inspire
Directed by Sandra Garcia

The Reach
Director Luca Caserta

Molehill
Director Eliott Glasser

Come Out, Wherever You Are
Director Caitlin Presberg

An Old Friend
Director Nuk Suwanchote

Destiny City
Director Donovan Wilson


There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Horror Shorts - Oct 11th
$20

Doors: 7:30 | Films: 7:45

Western Red Brewing

For fans of thrills and chills, this film block runs 1:49 and has 8 shorts.

  • An M by Any Other Name
    Director Carlos M. Mora
  • I'm Okay
    Director Stephen Chang
  • Astray
    Director Michael Kenji Mathews
  • STARGAZER
    Director Justin Robert Vinall
  • The Lantern Man
    Directors Tim Cullingworth-Hudson, Jon Kent
  • Quiet Please
    Director Nic Stanich
  • Tonight We Dance
    Directors Jack Chakerian, Han Huang
  • Bad Chemistry - The Director's Cut
    Directors Michael Rognlie, EE Tallent
  • Something Followed Me Home
    Director Simeon Gregory

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Student Short Films - Oct 12th
$20

Doors: 10:45am | Films: 11am

The Loft

Support our up and coming filmmakers! This film block runs 1 hr 30 min and has 8 shorts.

  • The Little Bird
    Director Jeff Hoyle
  • Focus
    Director Alexis Ronson
  • Marjorie's Sad
    Directors Justice Holden, Ava Emory
  • Search
    Director John Magee
  • You Mean the World to Me
    Director William Morgan
  • Mix Matched Socks
    Director Nikki Page
  • Owen Gets Lost
    Director Micah Ray Heemstra
  • Screen Her
    Director Joseph C.H. Rigdon

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

Documentary Shorts Block B - Oct 12th
$20

Doors: 12:30pm | Films: 12:45pm

Western Red Brewing

This film block runs 1 hr 30 min and has 3 shorts.

  • Breaking Waves
    Director Alice Rosso
  • SALT CURED LIFE
    Directors Cassidy Rast, Odin Wadleigh
  • All-American Ruins: Universal Atlas Cement Plant
    Director Angel Gates Fonseca

There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

The Ladder (Feature) - Oct 12th
$20

Doors: 4:30pm | Films: 4:45pm

The Loft

Feature Film

This film block runs 1 hr 45 min.


In the twilight of his life, an aging Alaskan fisherman and father, grieving his late wife, considers a mysterious procedure promising a fresh start. As close friends undergo the transformation, he grapples with his longing for a second chance and the cost of letting go of the life he’s known.


Directed by

Emilio Miguel Torres


There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers following the screening

