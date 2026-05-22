Pour one out for Roe: a Dobbs Anniversary Wine Tour

About this event
On the fourth anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, we’re raising a glass and raising our voices.
Pour One Out for Roe is a self-guided passport wine tour through Garden City, hosted by The Pro-Voice Project. Pick up your passport on June 24th at any participating venue and collect a stamp at each stop when you buy a drink.
As you move through each location, you'll encounter panels from Worth of a Woman, a traveling exhibit documenting women's healthcare in Idaho through data, lived experience, and community voices.
Then join us at Parcero Wine Bar from 8–9 PM for a closing community conversation and toast, and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a raffle prize.
PARTICIPATING VENUES
Drinks are purchased at each location. Registration gets you event details and updates leading up to the tour.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!