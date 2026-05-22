Pour one out for Roe: a Dobbs Anniversary Wine Tour

On the fourth anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, we’re raising a glass and raising our voices.





Pour One Out for Roe is a self-guided passport wine tour through Garden City, hosted by The Pro-Voice Project. Pick up your passport on June 24th at any participating venue and collect a stamp at each stop when you buy a drink.





As you move through each location, you'll encounter panels from Worth of a Woman, a traveling exhibit documenting women's healthcare in Idaho through data, lived experience, and community voices.





Then join us at Parcero Wine Bar from 8–9 PM for a closing community conversation and toast, and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a raffle prize.





PARTICIPATING VENUES

Litroom at Oldspeak

Proletariat Wine Company

Common Well

Parcero Wine Bar





Drinks are purchased at each location. Registration gets you event details and updates leading up to the tour.