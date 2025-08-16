Win All Else Fails

About this event

"Pouring Into You" Wine Benefit

12525 Memorial Dr #190

Houston, TX 77024, USA

Winemaker's Choice
$1,000

Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials to include event signage, flyers and digital promotions


Includes 15 event tickets


A dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to display company materials at the event.


Opportunity to provide branded giveaways to event attendees


Verbal recognition during the event program


Vintage Reserve
$750

Includes 12 event tickets


Prominent Logo featured on all promotional materials


A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to display company materials at the event.


Opportunity to provide branded giveaways


Verbal recognition during the event program

Gold Reserve
$500

Includes 10 event tickets


Prominent Logo featured on all promotional materials


A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to display company materials at the event.


Verbal recognition during the event program.


Silver Cellar
$300

Includes 6 event tickets


Prominent logo placement on event signage


A dedicated social media spotlight post before and after event


Verbal recognition during the event program


