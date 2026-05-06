"Pouring Into You" Wine Benefit 2026

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission Ticket
Two general admission tickets at a discounted rate.
Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials to include prominent logo feature on event signage and digital promotional
material
Includes 15 event tickets
Step-and-repeat top-tier logo placement
A dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight post
on social media before and after the event
The opportunity to give welcome remarks, display company materials and provide branded giveaways to event attendees
Verbal recognition during the event program
Includes 10 event tickets
Prominent logo featured on all promotional materials
A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event
The opportunity to display company materials at the event.
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways
Verbal recognition during the event program
Includes 5 event tickets
Prominent Logo featured on all promotional materials
A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event
The opportunity to display company materials at the event
Verbal recognition during the event program
Includes 2 event tickets
Prominent logo placement on event signage
A dedicated social media spotlight post before and after event
Verbal recognition during the event program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!