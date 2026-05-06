Win All Else Fails

Hosted by

Win All Else Fails

About this event

"Pouring Into You" Wine Benefit 2026

12525 Memorial Dr #190

Houston, TX 77024, USA

Sip and Support
$80

General Admission Ticket

Perfect Pair
$150

Two general admission tickets at a discounted rate.

Sponsorship: Winemaker's Choice
$15,000

Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials to include prominent logo feature on event signage and digital promotional

material


Includes 15 event tickets


Step-and-repeat top-tier logo placement


A dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight post

on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to give welcome remarks, display company materials and provide branded giveaways to event attendees


Verbal recognition during the event program

Sponsorship: Vintage Reserve
$10,000

Includes 10 event tickets


Prominent logo featured on all promotional materials


A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to display company materials at the event.


Opportunity to provide branded giveaways


Verbal recognition during the event program

Sponsorship: Gold Reserve
$5,000

Includes 5 event tickets


Prominent Logo featured on all promotional materials


A dedicated sponsor spotlight post on social media before and after the event


The opportunity to display company materials at the event


Verbal recognition during the event program


Sponsorship: Silver Cellar
$2,500

Includes 2 event tickets


Prominent logo placement on event signage


A dedicated social media spotlight post before and after event


Verbal recognition during the event program


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