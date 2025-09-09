Poway Alumni Association's Store

About this shop
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The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
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The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
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The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
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The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
$
The minimum price per book is $25 to cover shipping within the U.S. We suggest a total donation of $50 per book, but please feel free to contribute whatever you can. Every gift helps support our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!