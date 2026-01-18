Poway High Foundation

Hosted by

Poway High Foundation

About this event

Titans Shamrock Fest 2026

13094 Civic Center Dr

Poway, CA 92064, USA

Ticket
$75

Ticket includes dinner, dessert and 1 drink ticket.


If you can not attend the event, please consider making a donation. Together, as a community, we can improve the students' experience at Poway High. Thank you!

PHS Staff Ticket
$60

Ticket includes dinner, dessert and 1 drink ticket.

If you can not attend the event, please consider making a donation. Together, as a community, we can improve the students' experience at Poway High. Thank you!

Add a donation for Poway High Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!