Titans Shamrock Fest Silent Auction- Trips, Attractions & Sports (A)

Ready to take off on your next adventure? Whether planning a beach escape, city adventure, or visiting loved ones, these Southwest flight e-passes make travel easy and hassle-free. This incredible package features 2 Southwest Airlines flight e-passes, each valid for one-way domestic travel on Southwest Airlines.





Valid through 4/1/2027, excludes taxes and fees. Valued at $800. Thank you to our donors, the Ott Family and Southwest Airlines.