Titans Shamrock Fest Silent Auction- Trips, Attractions & Sports (A)

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About this event
Winning items will be picked up at checkout at the Titans Shamrock Fest. Contact Elsie Russ, [email protected] for items not picked up at the event. Items must be picked up within 14 days, no refunds will be given. PHF reserves the right to donate items not collected within this timeframe.
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains with a stay in a spacious chalet for up to 12 guests in beautiful Big Bear Lake. Enjoy 2 nights during the winter or 3 nights during the summer, perfect for a family trip or gathering with friends. A fantastic opportunity to relax, recharge, and enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer!
Valid through 3/31/2027, excludes holidays. Valued at $2000. Thank you to our donor, the Anderson Family.
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Enjoy a 7-night stay in a studio cabin for 2 at Eagles Nest Perennial Vacation Club, nestled near beautiful Lake Tahoe. Relax in the fresh mountain air and take advantage of year-round activities including hiking, boating, skiing, and exploring the stunning alpine scenery. A perfect escape for a peaceful mountain retreat!
No blackout dates. Valid through 6/30/2027. Valued at $2000. Thank you to our donor, the McAulay Family.
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Ready to take off on your next adventure? Whether planning a beach escape, city adventure, or visiting loved ones, these Southwest flight e-passes make travel easy and hassle-free. This incredible package features 2 Southwest Airlines flight e-passes, each valid for one-way domestic travel on Southwest Airlines.
Valid through 4/1/2027, excludes taxes and fees. Valued at $800. Thank you to our donors, the Ott Family and Southwest Airlines.
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Dive into an unforgettable marine adventure with 4 General Admissions to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Perched above the Pacific Ocean, this world-renowned aquarium offers interactive exhibits, stunning ocean views, and up-close encounters with aquatic life. Whether you're a marine enthusiast, a family looking for a fun day out, or simply curious about the ocean's wonders, this experience is perfect for all ages!
Valid through 12/31/2026, excludes special events/programs. Valued at $120. Thank you to our donor, the Birch Aquarium at Scripps.
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Enjoy a day of hands-on exploration and creativity with 4 General Admissions to the Children's Museum of Discovery. Perfect for curious kids and fun-loving families, the museum is filled with interactive exhibits designed to inspire imagination, discovery, and play. Whether you're planning a family outing, a playdate, or a special treat for the kids, this experience promises access to all interactive exhibits, hands-on learning, and hours of educational fun.
Valid through 1/31/2027, excludes special events/programs. Valued at $56. Thank you to our donor, the Children's Museum of Discovery.
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Enjoy a memorable day on the water with 2 tickets for either the Best of the Bay Harbor Cruise or a Whale Watching Cruise with City Cruises San Diego. Take in stunning views of the San Diego skyline and coastline while relaxing on the bay—an unforgettable experience on the water!
Valid through 11/30/26. Valued at $130. Thank you to our donor, City Cruises.
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Get ready for a day of bricktastic fun with 4 tickets to Legoland California! Explore over 60 rides, shows, and attractions designed for kids and families, from interactive LEGO-themed adventures to exciting roller coasters and hands-on building experiences.
Valid through 1/10/2027, excludes parking and admissions to Sea Life Aquarium. Valued at $396. Thank you to our donor, the McAulay Family.
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Step into a world of mystery and enchantment with 4 VIP passes to the World Famous Magic Castle. The legendary private club in Hollywood is home of the Academy of Magical Arts. This exclusive, members-only venue is not open to the public—making these VIP passes a truly rare and unique opportunity.
Valid through 12/31/2026. Advanced reservations and dining required (brunch or dinner), excludes parking. Valued at PRICELESS. Thank you to our donors, the Skales Family and The Academy of the Magical Arts.
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Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and culture with 4 General Admissions to the San Diego Museum of Art, in the heart of Balboa Park. This renowned museum showcases an impressive collection of masterpieces from around the world, from ancient times to contemporary works. Bid now to experience the beauty and inspiration of the San Diego Museum of Art.
Valid through 1/31/2027, excludes special events/programs. Valued at $100. Thank you to our donor, the San Diego Museum of Art.
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Discover the wonders of nature with 4 General Admissions to the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park. Perfect for a family or group of friends to enjoy a day of exploration together. The museum features fascinating exhibits on dinosaurs, fossils, wildlife, and Southern California’s unique ecosystems, offering an engaging and educational experience for visitors of all ages.
Valid through 12/31/2026, excludes films/special exhibits. Valued at $96. Thank you to our donor, The San Diego Natural History Museum.
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Prepare for a wild adventure with 2 General Admissions to the world-famous San Diego Zoo or Safari Park. Discover thousands of animals from around the world, explore beautifully designed habitats, and enjoy engaging exhibits that highlight conservation and wildlife protection.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $152. Thank you to our donor, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.
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Set sail on a journey through history with 4 General Admissions to the USS Midway Museum, one of San Diego’s most iconic attractions. Step aboard the historic aircraft carrier and explore life at sea through interactive exhibits, restored aircraft, and hands-on experiences.
Valid through 3/31/2027, excludes special events/programs. Valued at $156. Thank you to our donor, the USS Midway Museum.
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Enjoy an inspiring live theater experience with 4 General Admissions to any performance at Christian Youth Theater. This experience gives you the chance to see talented young performers bring stories to life on stage. Known for its high-quality productions and uplifting performances, Christian Youth Theater offers entertaining shows that showcase creativity, teamwork, and the joy of live theater.
Valid through 12/31/2026. Valued at $88. Thank you to our donor, CYT Theater.
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Experience world-class theater with 2 General Admissions to the La Jolla Playhouse. Known for its innovative productions and creative storytelling, the La Jolla Playhouse has launched numerous acclaimed shows and provides audiences with an exciting and inspiring theatrical experience.
Valid through 9/27/2026 during the first two weeks of any play in the 2026–2027 season. Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, the La Jolla Playhouse.
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Enjoy an evening of powerful live theater with 2 General Admissions to Fences by August Wilson at The Old Globe Theatre. This Pulitzer Prize–winning play, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, tells a moving story of family, dreams, and resilience in 1950s America.
Valid for performances April 4-19, 2026; excludes Saturday evenings. Valued at $230. Thank you to our donor, the Old Globe Theatre.
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Enjoy a memorable evening of live entertainment with 2 General Admissions to select performances at Poway OnStage. Hosted at the beautiful Poway Center for the Performing Arts, Poway OnStage presents a variety of engaging shows that bring talented performers and exciting cultural experiences to the community.
Valid through 3/14/2027, subject to availability, excludes premium shows. Valued at $200. Thank you to our donor, Poway OnStage.
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Experience the beauty and artistry of live dance with the San Diego Ballet. This auction item includes 4 General Admissions to Collage Dance Gallery on April 18-19 or Impressionism Art Movement on May 22-24. These performances offer the chance to enjoy an elegant evening of world-class ballet. Known for its talented dancers and captivating productions, San Diego Ballet delivers a memorable performance that celebrates the grace and power of this timeless art form.
Valid through 5/24/2026, excludes $10 processing fee. Valued at $260. Thank you to our donors, the Blacker Family and San Diego Ballet.
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Enjoy a relaxing and fun round of golf for 4 at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside! Perfect for golfers of all levels, this is a fantastic way to sharpen your short game and enjoy the outdoors. Bid now for a chance to tee off at one of Oceanside’s hidden golf gems!
Valid through 9/15/2026, excludes golf cart. Valued at $104. Thank you to our donor, Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course.
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Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at the award-winning Maderas Golf Club. Set among rolling hills and scenic landscapes, Maderas Golf Club offers one of the most beautiful and challenging golf experiences in San Diego.
Valid Monday–Wednesday through 1/19/2027, golf cart included. Valued at $880. Thank you to our donor, Maderas Golf Club.
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Enjoy a round of golf for 2 at the beautiful Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course. This scenic course offers lush fairways, rolling greens, and a relaxing resort atmosphere—perfect for a memorable day on the links.
Valid through 9/4/2026, golf cart included. Valued at $350. Thank you to our donor, the Rancho Bernardo Inn.
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Enjoy a premier golfing experience at the private Santaluz Golf Club with member Jeff Bush. This exclusive invitation only experience features a round of golf for 3, giving you the rare opportunity to play on one of Southern California’s most beautifully designed courses. Nestled amid scenic hills and lush landscapes, Santaluz offers challenging holes, immaculate greens, and stunning views, making it a must-visit destination for golf enthusiasts seeking both sport and relaxation.
Valid through 12/31/2026. Valued at $750. Thank you to our donors, the Bush Family and the Santaluz Club.
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Help a new driver build confidence with a 2-hour behind-the-wheel driving lesson from Hot Rodz Driving Academy. This professional instruction provides hands-on training to help student drivers develop safe driving skills and experience on the road.
Student must have a valid DMV learner’s permit. Value at $160. Thank you to our donor, Hot Rodz Driving Academy.
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Get ready to race with a 2-Race Package and racing license from K1 Speed Racing. Experience the thrill of indoor electric go-kart racing on a professionally designed track—perfect for adrenaline seekers and racing fans alike!
Valued at $75. Thank you to our donor, K1 Speed.
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Get moving with one month of training at R3 Boxing Club. Build strength, improve endurance, and learn boxing fundamentals in a high-energy, supportive training environment.
Valid through 12/31/2026, new clients only. Valued at $110. Thank you to our donor, R3 Boxing Club.
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Celebrate with an action-packed Party Package for 12 guests at SoCal TTC! Enjoy 1 hour of gym time followed by 30 minutes for a reception. Kids will have a blast bouncing on trampolines, tumbling, and playing games and races in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for an unforgettable birthday celebration!
Valid through 5/31/2026. Valued at $269. Thank you to our donor, SoCal TTC.
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Get ready for the pool with a Speedo swim gear bundle. This package includes a Speedo backpack, goggles, tshirt, and hoodie—perfect for competitive swimmers or anyone who loves spending time in the water.
Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, Swim West.
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Enjoy 1 month of unlimited classes at Xtend Barre to strengthen, tone, and energize with dynamic barre workouts. This package also includes a pair of Lucky Honey Crew Grip Socks, perfect for stability and style during class. A great way to jumpstart your fitness routine!
Valid through 5/31/2027. Valued at $179. Thank you to our donor, Xtend Barre Fitness.
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Get in the game with Friday Night Lights Fall Season registration. This exciting youth flag football league in North San Diego brings the thrill of Friday night football with fun, teamwork, and friendly competition under the lights. A fantastic opportunity for young athletes to build skills, confidence, and lasting memories on the field.
Valid through 9/1/2026. Valued at $315. Thank you to our donor, North San Diego Friday Night Lights.
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Step up to the plate with a player registration for Poway American Little League. This certificate covers Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 season registration, giving a young athlete the chance to learn skills, build confidence, and enjoy the fun of Little League baseball.
Valid through 1/31/2027. Valued at $300. Thank you to our donor, Poway American Little League.
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Get in the game with player registration for Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 with Rancho Bernardo Recreational Soccer. This fun and active program gives players the chance to build skills, teamwork, and confidence while enjoying the excitement of youth soccer.
Valid through 1/31/2027. Valued at $285. Thank you to our donor, SDSC Surf Soccer Club.
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Dive into the action with one season registration for Trilogy Water Polo (formerly Poway Valley Water Polo). This program offers athletes the opportunity to develop skills, teamwork, and confidence in a competitive and supportive environment.
Valid through 12/31/2026, new player registration only. Valued at $700. Thank you to our donor, Trilogy Water Polo.
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Get on the field with player registration for the Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 season with Vaqueros Soccer Club. Players will build skills, teamwork, and confidence while enjoying the excitement of youth soccer.
Valid through 1/31/2027. Valued at $300. Thank you to our donor, Poway Vaqueros Soccer Club.
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Get your hands on a piece of baseball history with this autographed baseball from David Justice, a World Series champion and one of the most iconic players of the 1990s. Known for his clutch performances, including his pivotal home run in the 1995 World Series, Justice left an indelible mark on the game. This signed ball is a must-have for any serious collector or Atlanta Braves fan, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of the legacy from one of the game's greats.
Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, the Justice Family.
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Here’s your chance to own a piece of San Diego Padres history with a Joe Musgrove autographed jersey! As the first pitcher in Padres history to throw a no-hitter, Musgrove has cemented his place as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Whether you're a Padres fan, a baseball collector, or someone who appreciates moments of greatness, this jersey is a must-have.
Valued at $500. Thank you to our donors, Joe Musgrove and the Gomberg Family.
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Cheer on the hometown team with 2 premium tickets to see the San Diego Padres! Enjoy the game from Section 205, Row 2 with padded, extra-wide seats for a comfortable ballpark experience.
This package also includes great Padres swag:
Valid for a Monday–Thursday regular season home game during the 2026 season at Petco Park. Excludes opening week and May 18–20. Valued at $300. Thank you to our donor, the Ott Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night at the ballpark with 5 tickets to see the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Seats are located in Section 301 (or similar) for a great view of the action.
This package also includes Padres fan favorites:
Valid for a Monday–Thursday regular season home game during the 2026 season at Petco Park. Excludes opening week and May 18–20. Valued at $350. Thank you to our donor, the Ott Family.
Starting bid
Show your team spirit with this San Diego Clippers fan basket! The package includes Clippers gear: a clear stadium tote bag, snapback hat, coaster, noise sticks, keychain, and t-shirt.
Also included are four tickets to the remaining 2026 regular season games at Frontwave Arena on March 19, 21, 27, or 28. A fun night out for basketball fans and a great way to cheer on the Clippers!
Valid through 3/19/2026. Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, the San Diego Clippers.
Starting bid
Cheer on the hometown team with this San Diego Seals fan basket! The package includes great team gear: a clear stadium backpack, hat, t-shirt, stress balls, and stickers. It also includes 4 lower sideline tickets to a remaining 2026 home game at Pechanga Arena on March 21 or April 17. A perfect experience for lacrosse fans and a fun night out cheering on the Seals!
Valid through 4/17/2026. Valued at $300. Thank you to our donor, the San Diego Seals.
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Cheer on the San Diego Sockers with this fun fan basket packed with team gear! The basket includes a clear stadium tote bag, adjustable hat, canvas tote bag, sunglasses, socks, keychain, coaster, and t-shirt.
Also included are 4 tickets to a remaining regular 2026 season game at Frontwave Arena on March 15, 22, or 29. A perfect package for indoor soccer fans and a fun night cheering on the Sockers!
Valid through 3/29/2026. Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, the San Diego Sockers.
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