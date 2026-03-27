About this event
Mini Van Combo includes: 4 hot dogs, 2 orders of Nachos & Cheese, 2 bags of chips, 2 candy bars, and 4 beverages
*Early Bird discount applied*
Double Dogs Combo includes: 2 hot dogs, 2 bags of chips, 2 candy bars, and 2 beverages
Early Bird discount applied
Break Time Box Combo includes: 1 hot dog, 1 bag of chips, and 1 beverage
Early Bird discount applied
Easy Street Combo includes: 1 order of Nachos & Cheese and 1 beverage
Early Bird discount applied
Snack combo includes: 1 bag of chips, 1 candy bar, and 1 beverage
Early Bird discount applied
This is for 1 Daisy Girl Scout racing and 1 car kit
This is for 1 Brownie Girl Scout racing and 1 car kit
This is for 1 Junior Girl Scout racing and 1 car kit
This is for 1 Cadette Girl Scout racing and 1 car kit
This is for 1 Senior or Ambassador Girl Scout racing and 1 car kit
This is for 1 sibling or family spot and 1 car kit
This is for a Legacy Racer, that means you have an old Pinewood/Powder Puff Derby car you have raced previously (required to meet car dimensions for track)
*Must be attending the event with a Girl Scout.
You're just here for the fun!!!
*You must be a family member, or direct association, of participating Girl Scout actively participating in this Powder Puff Derby to attend.
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