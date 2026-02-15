Powell Elementary Color Run 2026

Hosted by
This ticket is for currently enrolled Powell Elementary students. There is no cost for Powell students to participate in the Color Run.
Please complete all required student information so we can prepare enough color stations and materials.
This ticket is for siblings, parents, family members, friends, and community participants ages 3 and up.
Registration is $5 per participant.
Pre-registration helps us ensure we have enough color chalk and supplies for everyone to enjoy the full experience. Limited same-day spots may be available depending on registration numbers.
Children age 2 and under may participate at no cost when registered with a paid adult participant.
For safety and planning purposes, all participants must be registered in advance, even if free.
Children in this category must be accompanied by a registered adult at all times during the event. This ticket may not be used for a child participating with only a student runner.
Pre-order your white t-shirt and be race-ready at check-in!
This option includes sizes Youth XS through Adult XL for $5 per shirt.
Shirts will be available for pickup at event check-in on March 28th.
Wearing white is recommended for maximum color effect, but shirts are optional. Participants are welcome to bring their own white shirt instead.
Pre-order your white t-shirt and be race-ready at check-in!
This option includes Adult 2XL for $7 per shirt. Due to supplier pricing differences, extended sizes are priced separately.
Shirts will be available for pickup at event check-in on March 28th.
Wearing white is recommended for maximum color effect, but shirts are optional. Participants are welcome to bring their own white shirt instead.
Pre-order your white t-shirt and be race-ready at check-in!
This option includes Adult 3XL for $11 per shirt. Due to supplier pricing differences, extended sizes are priced separately.
Shirts will be available for pickup at event check-in on March 28th.
Wearing white is recommended for maximum color effect, but shirts are optional. Participants are welcome to bring their own white shirt instead.
Pre-order your white t-shirt and be race-ready at check-in!
This option includes Adult 4XL for $11 per shirt. Due to supplier pricing differences, extended sizes are priced separately.
Shirts will be available for pickup at event check-in on March 28th.
Wearing white is recommended for maximum color effect, but shirts are optional. Participants are welcome to bring their own white shirt instead.
