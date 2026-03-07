Powell Memorial VFW Post 9296's Auxiliary Memberships

VFW Auxiliary Formation – Interest List

We are currently collecting the names of 20 eligible individuals who are interested in helping start a VFW Auxiliary. This is the minimum number required to officially begin the formation process.

Once 20 individuals have confirmed their interest, everyone on the list will be contacted with the date, time, and location of the first organizing meeting. At that meeting, we will begin the formal steps required to establish the Auxiliary.

Important details:

Only individuals who meet VFW Auxiliary eligibility requirements may join (generally family members of veterans who served in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters and who are eligible for VFW membership).

Expressing interest does not obligate you to join , but it allows us to keep you informed as we move forward.

During the first meeting, we will review eligibility, discuss the mission of the VFW Auxiliary, and begin the organizational process.

If you are interested in being part of the founding group of 20 members, please submit your name and contact information.

Once the required number is reached, everyone will be contacted and the process to officially start the VFW Auxiliary will begin.