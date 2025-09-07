Power and Persistence Benefit Brunch

6333 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85250, USA

VIP Admission
$225

Indulge in an exclusive VIP experience with a private reception before the event, a special meet and greet with featured speaker Joyce Vance, and a complimentary copy of her latest book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual For Keeping A Democracy.

Supporter Admission
$175

Secure your seat to the Power and Persistence benefit brunch, and join us for an inspiring morning featuring our Impact Award recipient, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, and a powerful keynote from featured speaker Joyce Vance, and a complimentary copy of her latest book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual For Keeping A Democracy.

Ambassador Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
Presented by “YOUR COMPANY NAME” as official sponsor of the Power & Persistence Benefit Brunch. You will also receive two tables with seating for 8 per table, entrance to the VIP reception, recognition during the event, digital/print media and on the website. You may provide a 60 second pre-program video.

Visionary Sponsor
$10,000
You will receive two tables with seating for 8 per table, entrance to the VIP reception, recognition during the event, digital/print media and on the website. You may provide a 60 second pre-program video.

Champion Sponsor
$5,000
One table with seating for 8, entrance for eight to the VIP reception, recognition during the event, digital/print media and on the website. You may provide a 30 second pre-program video.

Partner Table Sponsor
$2,500
One table with seating for 8, entrance to the VIP reception, recognition during the event and on the website. You may provide a 15 second pre-program video.

Supporter of NCJW|AZ Sponsor
$1,000
You will receive 4 tickets to the event and 2 tickets to the VIP reception, recognition during the event and on the website.

Friend of NCJW|AZ Sponsor
$500
You will receive 2 tickets to the event and recognition during the event and on the website.

