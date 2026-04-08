Power by Brotherhood - Mu Psi Lambda Big Screen Giveaway

Ticket are $15 each. Every ticket gives you a chance to win a Samsung 65 inch Smart TV while supporting the community programs of the Mu Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.





Buy more, increase your chances! The more tickets you purchase, the better your odds of taking home the big the screen.





Raffle winner will be announced and contacted by our chapter! Drawing will be held on 6/20/2026 and winner does not have to be present to win.