🚀 5th Annual Revive the Culture HBCU Power Camp – Staff Application

The Power Camp Project Manager oversees the planning, coordination, and execution of the 5th Annual Revive the Culture HBCU Power Camp, ensuring a seamless and successful experience for students, instructors, and staff. This role involves managing event logistics, schedules, and stakeholder engagement while supervising teams and troubleshooting issues in real time. Responsibilities also include leading marketing efforts, securing partnerships, and ensuring all operational aspects align with TSMAC’s mission. The ideal candidate has strong leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills, with experience in event management, youth programs, or performing arts administration.

