🚀 5th Annual Revive the Culture HBCU Power Camp – Staff Application
Instructor
Free
No expiration
TSMAC Power Camp Instructors are skilled Band, Dance, Majorette, Cheer, and Color Guard Directors who provide hands-on coaching in HBCU-style performance techniques. They mentor students, lead rehearsals, and prepare participants for the camp showcase, ensuring an engaging and high-energy experience. Instructors must have experience in their field, a passion for youth development, and the ability to inspire the next generation of performers.
Executive
Free
No expiration
TSMAC Power Camp Executives oversee camp operations, logistics, and program execution to ensure a seamless and impactful experience. They manage scheduling, staff coordination, student engagement, and event logistics, working closely with instructors and leadership to bring the camp vision to life. Executives should have strong leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills, along with a commitment to empowering students through performing arts.
DJ
Free
No expiration
(April 27th) The Power Camp DJ is responsible for creating an energetic and engaging atmosphere throughout the event. They provide high-energy music during transitions, breaks, and performances to keep the momentum going. The DJ must have experience with HBCU-style music, crowd engagement, and live event mixing to enhance the student experience and camp showcase.
Photographer
Free
No expiration
The Power Camp Photographer captures high-quality images of students, instructors, and performances throughout the event. They focus on action shots, candid moments, and group photos, ensuring that the energy and impact of the camp are well-documented. The photographer should have experience in event photography, fast-paced environments, and working with youth-focused programs.
Videographer
Free
No expiration
The Power Camp Videographer is responsible for filming key moments, performances, and behind-the-scenes footage to showcase the impact of the camp. They will create engaging highlight reels and assist in live coverage and interviews. The videographer must have experience in event videography, storytelling, and capturing dynamic movement to bring the HBCU marching band and dance culture to life.
Project Manager
Free
No expiration
The Power Camp Project Manager oversees the planning, coordination, and execution of the 5th Annual Revive the Culture HBCU Power Camp, ensuring a seamless and successful experience for students, instructors, and staff. This role involves managing event logistics, schedules, and stakeholder engagement while supervising teams and troubleshooting issues in real time. Responsibilities also include leading marketing efforts, securing partnerships, and ensuring all operational aspects align with TSMAC’s mission. The ideal candidate has strong leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills, with experience in event management, youth programs, or performing arts administration.
Community Outreach Coodinator
Free
No expiration
Reach out to community leaders, media relations and volunteers.
