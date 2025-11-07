Bruins Hockey Association, Inc.

Power City Bruins Raffle

Ruger 10/22 Sporter item
Ruger 10/22 Sporter
$25

Ruger 10/22 Sporter 22LR 18.5' 10-RD Semi-Auto Rifle

Maverick Arms 88 Security 12 Gauge item
Maverick Arms 88 Security 12 Gauge
$25

Maverick Arms 88 Security 12 GA 18.5" 5-Rd Pump Action Shotgun

Sabres Ticket Package item
Sabres Ticket Package
$5

6 tickets and 2 parking passes to the Jan 6 game

Jiri Kulich Signed Puck item
Jiri Kulich Signed Puck
$3

Signed Sabres puck by Jiri Kulich

Starbucks Coffee item
Starbucks Coffee
$1

$25 Starbucks gift card, 2 reusable cups and Bloom energy sticks

Venus Gift Certificate item
Venus Gift Certificate
$1

$30 gift certificate to Venus Greek and Mediterranean restaurants

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$1

$25 movie gift card, popcorn buckets, popcorn and candy

Irish Whiskey Set item
Irish Whiskey Set
$1

Gold Spot Irish Whiskey, 2 glasses, 5 cigars

Bailey's Hot Chocolate Basket item
Bailey's Hot Chocolate Basket
$1

Includes a bottle of Bailey's Irish Cream, hot chocolate mix, hot chocolate fixings and two mugs

Buffalo Bills Tumbler Set item
Buffalo Bills Tumbler Set
$1

Includes a 30oz and a 40oz Buffalo Bills tumbler.

Jazzboline GC, Prosecco, Vodka and Sponge Candy item
Jazzboline GC, Prosecco, Vodka and Sponge Candy
$1

Basket includes a bottle of la Marca prosecco, frankly organic strawberry vodka, a $50 GC to Jazzboline and some sponge candy.

Michael Kors Purse item
Michael Kors Purse
$1

Michael Kors purse

Cozy Night In item
Cozy Night In
$1

Includes plush throw blanket, Lindt chocolates, candle and a game.

Wine and Snacks item
Wine and Snacks
$1

Includes wine, snacks and wine glasses

Charcuterie Set item
Charcuterie Set
$1

Includes board, towel, napkins, bowls and utensils

Margarita Gift Set item
Margarita Gift Set
$1

Includes margarita gift set and glasses

Buffalo Bills 2025 Little People Set item
Buffalo Bills 2025 Little People Set
$1

Buffalo Bills 2025 Little People Set

Bourbon Gift Set item
Bourbon Gift Set
$1

Includes Four Roses small batch bourbon, glasses, ice ball mold and pretzels

Farm Fresh Set item
Farm Fresh Set
$1

Includes farm fresh sign, chocolates, candle and blanket

Hot Cocoa Gift Set item
Hot Cocoa Gift Set
$1

Includes hot cocoa mix, toppers and spoons with some little extras

