Power Forward Foundation's Fall Auction

Spend a week in a beautiful second floor Ocean City condo with massive ocean views one house off the 31st Street beach. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an office with a daybed. Garage has boogie boards, a beach wagon, chairs and bikes. Just a few blocks away from the 34th Street playground, basketball courts, mini-golfs and restaurants. Location: 31st and Central. 9 guests max, renter must be over 25 and no pets.
Weeks available to choose from: June 21st to June 28th, August 1st to 8th or August 9th to August 16th.
Rental Value $6,000 (June) - $8,000 per week (August)
Donated by: The DeCaro Family
Spend a week in a beautiful second floor Ocean City condo with massive ocean views one house off the 31st Street beach. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an office with a daybed. Garage has boogie boards, a beach wagon, chairs and bikes. Just a few blocks away from the 34th Street playground, basketball courts, mini-golfs and restaurants. Location: 31st and Central. 9 guests max, renter must be over 25 and no pets.
Weeks available to choose from: June 21st to June 28th, August 1st to 8th or August 9th to August 16th.
Rental Value $6,000 (June) - $8,000 per week (August)
Donated by: The DeCaro Family
He Shoots! He Scores!
$750
Starting bid
Whether you’re a die-hard Sixers fan or a sports enthusiast looking for an unforgettable night out, this auction item promises a thrilling experience filled with unforgettable memories. Enjoy two prime FIRST ROW seats in the heart of the action at the Wells Fargo Center when the Sixers take on the Orlando Magic on December 6th. These seats also include entry through the Premium Access Entrance and a dedicated food/beverage server. You’ll have a perfect view of every slam dunk and buzzer beater. AA Section 124 Seats 9 and 10
Value: $1440
Donated by: Geoff and Gretchen Jackson
Whether you’re a die-hard Sixers fan or a sports enthusiast looking for an unforgettable night out, this auction item promises a thrilling experience filled with unforgettable memories. Enjoy two prime FIRST ROW seats in the heart of the action at the Wells Fargo Center when the Sixers take on the Orlando Magic on December 6th. These seats also include entry through the Premium Access Entrance and a dedicated food/beverage server. You’ll have a perfect view of every slam dunk and buzzer beater. AA Section 124 Seats 9 and 10
Value: $1440
Donated by: Geoff and Gretchen Jackson
Spectacular Custom Arm Chair and Ottoman
$750
Starting bid
Custom Made AWESOME Chair from Discount Mid-Century Modern. The world is your upholstery oyster as you get to choose from 300+ fabrics to recover this ultra cool Mid Century Modern Arm Chair and Ottoman. Be the envy of your pals as you host book club, game day or family gatherings and enjoy your new piece of furniture made just for YOU!
Chair and Ottoman, Fabric and Labor Value: $1,575
Donated by Jeff Trejbrowski & Discount Mid-Century Modern
Custom Made AWESOME Chair from Discount Mid-Century Modern. The world is your upholstery oyster as you get to choose from 300+ fabrics to recover this ultra cool Mid Century Modern Arm Chair and Ottoman. Be the envy of your pals as you host book club, game day or family gatherings and enjoy your new piece of furniture made just for YOU!
Chair and Ottoman, Fabric and Labor Value: $1,575
Donated by Jeff Trejbrowski & Discount Mid-Century Modern
Big Day in the Big Apple
$400
Starting bid
See how the news magic happens at 30 Rockefeller Center! Enjoy a behind the scenes tour for 4 people of NBC’s Today Show. Once you’ve had your fill of the news, savor a meal at one of Steven Starr’s many delicious NYC restaurants before retiring for sweet dreams at a Marriott hotel. Bid now for your chance to immerse yourself in the vibrant energy and endless possibilities that New York City has to offer.
Value: NBC Tour is Priceless!
($200 Starr Restaurant Gift Card / $200 Marriott Gift Card)
Donated by The Carluccio Family and Starr Restaurant Groups
See how the news magic happens at 30 Rockefeller Center! Enjoy a behind the scenes tour for 4 people of NBC’s Today Show. Once you’ve had your fill of the news, savor a meal at one of Steven Starr’s many delicious NYC restaurants before retiring for sweet dreams at a Marriott hotel. Bid now for your chance to immerse yourself in the vibrant energy and endless possibilities that New York City has to offer.
Value: NBC Tour is Priceless!
($200 Starr Restaurant Gift Card / $200 Marriott Gift Card)
Donated by The Carluccio Family and Starr Restaurant Groups
Elevate Your Hoops Game
$200
Starting bid
Get ready to boost your game with this exclusive auction item: a full week of summer basketball camp designed for aspiring players of all skill levels. This immersive experience promises to enhance your skills, build confidence and create lasting friendships on and off the court. Additionally, you’ll have a chance to further refine your skills with a shooting clinic utilizing the NOAH Basketball system.
One Week of Summer 2025 LaSalle College High School Basketball Camp
Shooting Clinic with the NOAH Basketball System
LaSalle Swag
Value: $450
Donated by Coach Ansel
Get ready to boost your game with this exclusive auction item: a full week of summer basketball camp designed for aspiring players of all skill levels. This immersive experience promises to enhance your skills, build confidence and create lasting friendships on and off the court. Additionally, you’ll have a chance to further refine your skills with a shooting clinic utilizing the NOAH Basketball system.
One Week of Summer 2025 LaSalle College High School Basketball Camp
Shooting Clinic with the NOAH Basketball System
LaSalle Swag
Value: $450
Donated by Coach Ansel
Ultimate Sports Birthday Party
$200
Starting bid
Get ready to party in style! This exciting package is perfect for your young athlete or sport enthusiast, offering a fun filled day of activities, games and laughs. The birthday child can choose from a soccer, flag football or multi-sports party held at Limitless Flourtown. We’ll provide paper goods, two dozen custom cupcakes and Coach Matt Paul to run the activities. You just provide the kids!
1.5 hr of facilitated games, 30 minutes for cake/cupcakes. 15 guests including the birthday child. Ages 5+
Value: $600
Donated by Coach Paul, Limitless Philly and The Roberts Family
Get ready to party in style! This exciting package is perfect for your young athlete or sport enthusiast, offering a fun filled day of activities, games and laughs. The birthday child can choose from a soccer, flag football or multi-sports party held at Limitless Flourtown. We’ll provide paper goods, two dozen custom cupcakes and Coach Matt Paul to run the activities. You just provide the kids!
1.5 hr of facilitated games, 30 minutes for cake/cupcakes. 15 guests including the birthday child. Ages 5+
Value: $600
Donated by Coach Paul, Limitless Philly and The Roberts Family
Pizza Party!
$200
Starting bid
The aroma of freshly baked pizza fills the air as you and your pals gather for a pizza party at Gentili's Pizza. Want to continue your pizza magic at home? This package also includes an Ooni Pizza Oven and Marc Vetri’s Mastering Pizza cookbook. Top off the evening with some homemade Gelato with your new ice cream maker. Your family will thank you!
Value: $550
Donated by: Tony Altomare and Gentili's Pizza, Geoff and Gretchen Jackson, The DeCaro Family
The aroma of freshly baked pizza fills the air as you and your pals gather for a pizza party at Gentili's Pizza. Want to continue your pizza magic at home? This package also includes an Ooni Pizza Oven and Marc Vetri’s Mastering Pizza cookbook. Top off the evening with some homemade Gelato with your new ice cream maker. Your family will thank you!
Value: $550
Donated by: Tony Altomare and Gentili's Pizza, Geoff and Gretchen Jackson, The DeCaro Family
Penn-apoloza
$200
Starting bid
Ready for the Ivy League? Enjoy two tickets to a University of Pennsylvania’s Mens or Womens College basketball game, including a chance to shoot hoops on the floor of the Palestra and meet one of the Announcers. You’ll even get to wear Quaker colors with some fun swag! Show the collegiate moves you learned with a one hour shooting clinic with Coach Paul and Dr. Dish (the world's coolest shooting machine). Game and shooting clinic are at a mutually agreeable time. Due to recruiting restrictions limited to 8th grade and younger.
UPenn Experience & Swag: Priceless
Shooting Clinic: $100
Donated by Coach Paul and Coach Meg
Ready for the Ivy League? Enjoy two tickets to a University of Pennsylvania’s Mens or Womens College basketball game, including a chance to shoot hoops on the floor of the Palestra and meet one of the Announcers. You’ll even get to wear Quaker colors with some fun swag! Show the collegiate moves you learned with a one hour shooting clinic with Coach Paul and Dr. Dish (the world's coolest shooting machine). Game and shooting clinic are at a mutually agreeable time. Due to recruiting restrictions limited to 8th grade and younger.
UPenn Experience & Swag: Priceless
Shooting Clinic: $100
Donated by Coach Paul and Coach Meg
Philly Sports Swaaaaaag Basket #1
$75
Starting bid
Attention all Philadelphia Sports Fans! Don’t miss the chance to score this ultimate Philly Sports Swag Package featuring a treasure trove of merchandise from your favorite Philadelphia teams. Show your support for the E-A-G-L-E-S, Fighting Phils, Broad Street Bullies, and of course Joel MVP-iid and the Mighty Sixers in brand new gear! 2 EAGES sweatshirts (YXL and Mens 2XL). Eagles Hat, socks and puzzle, 2 L Sixers T-shirts and a Sixers hat, Phillies Hat and 2 Flyers hats.
Value: $400
Donated by: Geoff and Gretchen Jackson, Kim McErlean
Attention all Philadelphia Sports Fans! Don’t miss the chance to score this ultimate Philly Sports Swag Package featuring a treasure trove of merchandise from your favorite Philadelphia teams. Show your support for the E-A-G-L-E-S, Fighting Phils, Broad Street Bullies, and of course Joel MVP-iid and the Mighty Sixers in brand new gear! 2 EAGES sweatshirts (YXL and Mens 2XL). Eagles Hat, socks and puzzle, 2 L Sixers T-shirts and a Sixers hat, Phillies Hat and 2 Flyers hats.
Value: $400
Donated by: Geoff and Gretchen Jackson, Kim McErlean
Philly Sports Swaaaaaag Basket #2
$75
Starting bid
Attention all Philadelphia Sports Fans! Don’t miss the chance to score this ultimate Philly Sports Swag Package featuring a treasure trove of merchandise from your favorite Philadelphia teams. Show your support for the E-A-G-L-E-S, Fighting Phils, Broad Street Bullies, Join or Die Union and of course Joel MVP-iid and the Mighty Sixers in brand new gear! Also includes a $25 gift card to The Monkey's Uncle in Doylestown.
Value: $300
Donated by: Rose Gilbert and The Monkey's Uncle
The Monkey's Uncle is a retro-vintage inspired Philly tee shirt and sports boutique in Doylestown, PA.
Attention all Philadelphia Sports Fans! Don’t miss the chance to score this ultimate Philly Sports Swag Package featuring a treasure trove of merchandise from your favorite Philadelphia teams. Show your support for the E-A-G-L-E-S, Fighting Phils, Broad Street Bullies, Join or Die Union and of course Joel MVP-iid and the Mighty Sixers in brand new gear! Also includes a $25 gift card to The Monkey's Uncle in Doylestown.
Value: $300
Donated by: Rose Gilbert and The Monkey's Uncle
The Monkey's Uncle is a retro-vintage inspired Philly tee shirt and sports boutique in Doylestown, PA.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!