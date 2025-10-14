Power Forward Foundation

Hosted by

Power Forward Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Power Forward's 2025 Family Dinner Auction

Pick-up location

Sixth Man Center Center (11/16) or 503 Poplar Road Flourtown PA 19031 (11/17 and after)...

Party with the Panamaniacs! item
Party with the Panamaniacs! item
Party with the Panamaniacs!
$400

Starting bid

Par-tay with the Panamaniacs!

  • Host the bash of the season with an exclusive set list played by The Panamaniacs - your friendly neighborhood cover band, bringing fresh harmonies, deep grooves, and unforgettable songs to the heart of Philadelphia.
  • Value: Priceless 
  • Donated by Mina Mishrikey and The Panamaniacs
Philadelphia VIP Experience item
Philadelphia VIP Experience item
Philadelphia VIP Experience item
Philadelphia VIP Experience
$400

Starting bid

Philadelphia VIP Experience

  • $1,000 Four Seasons Gift Card
  • One month complimentary membership at Thrive Pilates and Yoga / Center City 
  • $300 Kimmel Center (Ensemble Arts) Gift Card
  • $300 Capitol Grill Gift Card
  • Value: $1,900
  • Donated by: The Jackson Family, Hally Bayer/Thrive Pilates and Yoga, Jeff Trejbrowski and Allison DeCaro
Family Mic Drop Magic item
Family Mic Drop Magic item
Family Mic Drop Magic
$200

Starting bid

Family Mic Drop Magic

  • Party Starting Karaoke Machine 
  • $200 DoorDash Gift Card 
  • $150 Gift Card Fine Wine and Spirits (for liquid courage :)
  • Value: $550
  • Donated by Rosemary Gilbert and Allison DeCaro
Level Up Your Game item
Level Up Your Game item
Level Up Your Game
$100

Starting bid

Level Up Your Game with Every Level Basketball Camp!

  • Dynamic Week at Every Level Basketball Summer 2026 Camp
  • Wilson Basketball Ball 
  • Value: $300
  • Donated by Dennis Stanton
Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper item
Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper item
Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper item
Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper
$100

Starting bid

Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper Basketball

  • Danny Cooper Basketball Academy HALL OF FAME Package!!
  • Unlimited group training sessions (up to 16 in the month)
  • Value: $399 
  • Donated by Danny Cooper Basketball
Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home
$200

Starting bid

Home Sweet Home

  • Acclaimed Artist Alan Fetterman Original Basketball Painting 
  • Discount Mid-Century Modern Nesting Tables (Danish Teak with a Tile Top) - you know you want them!
  • Value: $2,000
  • Donated by The Jackson Family, Jeff Trejbrowski and Discount Mid Century Modern
Glow Up and Slow Down item
Glow Up and Slow Down item
Glow Up and Slow Down item
Glow Up and Slow Down
$100

Starting bid

"Glow Up and Slow Down"

  • One month membership at ReMix Fitness / Horsham and Plymouth Meeting - Get Your Sweat On!
  • $100 Gift Card to Little Letters - Custom Embroidery on the Main Line and Chappy Navy Blanket
  • $100 Athleta Lululemon Card 
  • 6 Guest Passes to Morris Arboretum 
  • Manicure at Grace Nails in Ambler
  • Value: $550
  • Donated by Tricia Goodman/ReMix, Meg Ansel/Little Letters and Allison DeCaro
Court Queens and Dream Team item
Court Queens and Dream Team item
Court Queens and Dream Team item
Court Queens and Dream Team
$100

Starting bid

Court Queens and Dream Team

  • One Epic Week of Skilladelphia Summer Basketball Camp
  • Youth XL Caitlin Clark Jersey 
  • Value: $350
  • Donated by Mac Casey and Skilladelphia, and PFF
"Sea" You in OC! item
"Sea" You in OC! item
"Sea" You in OC! item
"Sea" You in OC!
$2,500

Starting bid

“Sea" You In OCNJ! - A Week at a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo with Ocean Views

  • 7 nights in a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with ocean views and A LOT of beach gear 
  • Week of August 8th 2026 (or possible June 2026 dates)
  • Value: $5,000 to $7,000
  • Donated by The DeCaro Family
From Chaos to Calm...Ahhhh! item
From Chaos to Calm...Ahhhh! item
From Chaos to Calm...Ahhhh!
$200

Starting bid

From Chaos to Calm! 

  • Let Right Hand Concierge work our magic for half a day! Do you have an area at home you’d love to sort through, minimize, restyle or organize? We can’t wait to help!
    Examples include: 
  • mudroom, pantry, basement, attic or garage organization. 
  • The team will be available to you for 4 hours for however you need! 
  • Note: Date and time to be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon time. 
  • Value: $880
  • Donated By: Nina Furia, Right Hand Concierge


Sixers Spectacular item
Sixers Spectacular item
Sixers Spectacular item
Sixers Spectacular
$200

Starting bid

Sixers Spectacular

  • 2 Sixers Tickets ($400 Value)
  • Mens M Mitchell and Ness Alan Iverson Swingman Road Jersey 
  • Mens M Mitchell and Ness Alan Iverson Swingman Home Jersey 
  • Mens L Sixers T-Shirt 
  • Mens XL Sixers Sweatshirt
  • Value: $600
  • Donated by Roy Sr. and Mary DeCaro, and the Jackson Family
Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple item
Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple item
Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple item
Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple
$200

Starting bid

Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple

  • Exclusive behind the scenes tour of NBC's Today Show / Weekend Show
  • $200 Marriott Gift Card
  • $200 Steven Starr Gift Card
  • Value: priceless
  • Donated by the Carluccio Family and the Ansel Family
Birthday Splash item
Birthday Splash item
Birthday Splash
$100

Starting bid

Birthday Splash!

  • Pool party for 16 children at the Germantown Life Enrichment Center INDOOR pool..great for those winter birthdays!
  • Gift certificate for two dozen cupcakes 
  • Value: $400
  • Donated by Doron Taussig, GLEC, Shannon Sprandio and Courtney Roberts
A Hole Lot of Fun! item
A Hole Lot of Fun! item
A Hole Lot of Fun! item
A Hole Lot of Fun!
$100

Starting bid

A Hole Lot of Fun!

  • Tee-rific round of Golf for 4 People at Flourtown Country Club
  • 1 Hour Golf Lesson with Coach Tom Casey
  • Golf Swag / Balls
  • Value: $400
  • Donated by Matt Paul, Tom Casey and Flourtown Country Club
Nothing But Net at LaSalle item
Nothing But Net at LaSalle item
Nothing But Net at LaSalle
$100

Starting bid

Nothing but Net at LaSalle

  • Hoop-tastic Week at LaSalle College High School Basketball Summer Camp & Swag Bag
  • Value: $400
  • Donated by Ryan Ansel
E-A-G-L-E-S Extravaganza item
E-A-G-L-E-S Extravaganza item
E-A-G-L-E-S Extravaganza item
E-A-G-L-E-S Extravaganza
$200

Starting bid

Eagles Extravaganza 

  • Signed Eagles Helmet by the GOATS: Vince Papale, Dick Vermil and many more
  • Youth L Eagles Sanders #26 Jersey 
  • Youth L Eagles T-Shirt 
  • Two Mini Eagles Helmet 
  • Value: priceless 
  • Donated by The Jackson Family
The Focus is Betterment item
The Focus is Betterment item
The Focus is Betterment item
The Focus is Betterment
$100

Starting bid

The Focus is Betterment

  • 2 Dynamic Training Sessions with Coach Devante Chance @ Germantown Life Enrichment Center
  • Mens M Mitchell and Ness Hardwood Classic Sixers Jersey 
  • NCAA Final Four Basketball
  • Value: $200
  • Donated by Devante Chance and The Jackson Family
Ready for the Next Play item
Ready for the Next Play item
Ready for the Next Play item
Ready for the Next Play
$100

Starting bid

Ready for the Next Play!

  • One Week of Electrifying Next Play Summer Camp 
  • 1 Hour Training Session with Dr. Dish
  • Swag backpack
  • Value: $400
  • Donated by Matt Paul and Ryan Ansel

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!