Power Forward's 2025 Family Dinner Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Sixth Man Center Center (11/16) or 503 Poplar Road Flourtown PA 19031 (11/17 and after)...
Starting bid
Par-tay with the Panamaniacs!
Starting bid
Philadelphia VIP Experience
Starting bid
Family Mic Drop Magic
Starting bid
Level Up Your Game with Every Level Basketball Camp!
Starting bid
Swish Sessions with Danny Cooper Basketball
Starting bid
Home Sweet Home
Starting bid
"Glow Up and Slow Down"
Starting bid
Court Queens and Dream Team
Starting bid
“Sea" You In OCNJ! - A Week at a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo with Ocean Views
Starting bid
From Chaos to Calm!
Starting bid
Sixers Spectacular
Starting bid
Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple
Starting bid
Birthday Splash!
Starting bid
A Hole Lot of Fun!
Starting bid
Nothing but Net at LaSalle
Starting bid
Eagles Extravaganza
Starting bid
The Focus is Betterment
Starting bid
Ready for the Next Play!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!