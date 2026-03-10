Power in the Pause

About this event
✨ Enjoy exclusive early entry and a seamless arrival, allowing you to settle in and fully immerse yourself before the curtain rises.
Your VIP experience includes:
priority early entry with a dedicated VIP check-in, Playbill recognition as a New Beginnings sponsor/affiliate, and a curated VIP gift bag featuring refreshments, including a ticket to Mama Nature’s Teas located in the lobby. You’ll also receive exclusive keepsakes—including a personalized backstage rehearsal video of the performer you’re supporting—along with a Commemorative Production Playbill.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Enjoy exclusive early entry and a seamless arrival, allowing you to settle in and fully immerse yourself before the curtain rises.
Your VIP experience includes:
priority early entry with a dedicated VIP check-in, Playbill recognition as a New Beginnings sponsor/affiliate, and a curated VIP gift bag featuring refreshments, including a ticket to Mama Nature’s Teas located in the lobby. You’ll also receive exclusive keepsakes—including a personalized backstage rehearsal video of the performer you’re supporting—along with a Commemorative Production Playbill.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Enjoy exclusive early entry and a seamless arrival, allowing you to settle in and fully immerse yourself before the curtain rises.
Your VIP experience includes:
priority early entry with a dedicated VIP check-in, Playbill recognition as a New Beginnings sponsor/affiliate, and a curated VIP gift bag featuring refreshments, including a ticket to Mama Nature’s Teas located in the lobby. You’ll also receive exclusive keepsakes—including a personalized backstage rehearsal video of the performer you’re supporting—along with a Commemorative Production Playbill.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ A refined viewing experience with added comfort and early access benefits. Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Enjoy early entry with access to reserved seating in our premium sections, ensuring an enhanced viewing experience. Includes a Commemorative Production Playbill, expedited check-in for a smooth arrival, a discounted ticket to Mama Nature's Teas Vendor in lobby.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ A refined viewing experience with added comfort and early access benefits. Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Enjoy early entry with access to reserved seating in our premium sections, ensuring an enhanced viewing experience. Includes a Commemorative Production Playbill, expedited check-in for a smooth arrival, a discounted ticket to Mama Nature's Teas Vendor in lobby.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ A refined viewing experience with added comfort and early access benefits. Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Enjoy early entry with access to reserved seating in our premium sections, ensuring an enhanced viewing experience. Includes a Commemorative Production Playbill, expedited check-in for a smooth arrival, a discounted ticket to Mama Nature's Teas Vendor in lobby.
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
✨ Join us for an unforgettable performance and experience the Power of this production from your selected seat.
Early Bird Standard Includes:
Discounted general admission seating and access to the full performance experience. Digital Production Playbill (General Admission: $65)
Select your seats at checkout.
Please review the theater seating chart before purchasing your ticket, as seating selections cannot be changed once confirmed. Note: Adjacent seats may not be in numerical order.
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