Power in the Pause

✨ Enjoy exclusive early entry and a seamless arrival, allowing you to settle in and fully immerse yourself before the curtain rises.





Your VIP experience includes:

priority early entry with a dedicated VIP check-in, Playbill recognition as a New Beginnings sponsor/affiliate, and a curated VIP gift bag featuring refreshments, including a ticket to Mama Nature’s Teas located in the lobby. You’ll also receive exclusive keepsakes—including a personalized backstage rehearsal video of the performer you’re supporting—along with a Commemorative Production Playbill.



