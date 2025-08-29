Hosted by
As GSA staff, you receive a special discounted early-bird rate (max of 2 tickets per person) available now through October 13. *Individual Ticket Details
As a GSA alumnus, you receive a special discounted early-bird rate (max of one ticket per person) available now through October 13. *Individual Ticket Details
Celebrate in style at the Power of 15 Scholarship Gala, an evening of elegance and impact.
Guests will enjoy formal attire, chef-inspired bites, an open bar, live music, interactive experiences, dancing, a silent auction, raffles, and plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate together.
It’s more than a gala, it’s a milestone moment honoring 15 years of Green Street Academy’s legacy and fueling the future through scholarships and opportunity. Dress to impress and get ready to charge it up with the GSA family at beautiful Citron Baltimore!
