Green Street Academy Inc

About this event

Power of 15 Scholarship Gala

Citron Waterfront Dining & Events

2605 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209, USA

GSA Staff
$100

As GSA staff, you receive a special discounted early-bird rate (max of 2 tickets per person) available now through October 13. *Individual Ticket Details


Guests will enjoy formal attire, chef-inspired bites, an open bar, live music, interactive experiences, dancing, a silent auction, raffles, and plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate together.

GSA Alumni
$80

As a GSA alumnus, you receive a special discounted early-bird rate (max of one ticket per person) available now through October 13. *Individual Ticket Details


Guests will enjoy formal attire, chef-inspired bites, an open bar (21 and over), live music, interactive experiences, dancing, a silent auction, raffles, and plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate together.

Individual Tickets
$150

Celebrate in style at the Power of 15 Scholarship Gala, an evening of elegance and impact.


Guests will enjoy formal attire, chef-inspired bites, an open bar, live music, interactive experiences, dancing, a silent auction, raffles, and plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate together.


It’s more than a gala, it’s a milestone moment honoring 15 years of Green Street Academy’s legacy and fueling the future through scholarships and opportunity. Dress to impress and get ready to charge it up with the GSA family at beautiful Citron Baltimore!

Friend of GSA
$300
  • Donate an individual ticket for a GSA alumni, staff member, or family member.
  • Sponsorship of one interactive experience
  • Name listed on social media platforms.
Community 15 Sponsor
$500
  • 3 individual tickets
  • Sponsorship of one interactive experience
  • Name listing on social media and Zeffy page
Spark 15 Sponsor
$1,500
  • 5 individual tickets
  • Recognition at an interactive experience
  • Name/logo in sponsor area, social media, Zeffy page
Impact 15 Sponsor
$2,500
  • 7 individual tickets
  • Recognition as sponsor of one interactive experience
  • Logo in shared sponsor area, screens, social media, Zeffy page
Legacy 15 Sponsor
$5,000
  • SOLD OUT
  • Reserved 10-top table
  • 10 individual tickets included)
  • Exclusive table service
  • Secondary logo placement (step-and-repeat, social media, gala screens)
  • Emcee acknowledgment during gala
  • Sponsorship of one interactive experience
  • Post-event sponsor spotlight on social media
Power of 15 Sponsor
$7,500
  • SOLD OUT
  • Exclusive 10-top table (10 individual tickets included)
  • Exclusive table service
  • Presenting Sponsor naming on all gala signage, social media, Zeffy page, promotions
  • Premier logo placement on screens
  • Stage recognition (welcome or remarks moment)
  • Logo integrated with Power of 15 anniversary brand mark in select digital assets
  • First choice of interactive experience sponsorship
  • Post-event sponsor spotlight on social media
  • Exclusive bonus: Naming/branding at Homecoming Alumni + Scholar Tailgate (Oct. 24), the night before the gala at our home game on the new Ravens Boys & Girls Club field
