Power of Many - POWER DRIVE

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About this event
Starting bid
Mini photo session. Family, Couple, Child
20 minutes, 15+ photos
Location of choice, within 25 miles of Parkersburg
Will include 1 8x10 print of choice, and printing rights
Thank you, "Bird's Eye View photography" (Katie Reints)
Starting bid
2 dozen eggs per month, for a year! These are free-range, farm fresh eggs raised locally! Pick up in rural New Hartford, or meet in Parkersburg.
Thank you Sweet P Acres!
Starting bid
Handcrafted bench or planter! Winning bidder will have the choice of which version they would like. Made to be used outside. Can be stained, or painted a color of choice!
Thank you Paul's Limited Edition Woodworking!
Starting bid
4 All Day passes to The Fun Station - Cedar Rapids! Iowa's largest indoor adventure park! 22 amazing attractions!
https://gofunstation.com/cedar-rapids/
Starting bid
A Bread for a Year Certificate! The certificate entitles the bearer to a complimentary freshly baked loaf of bread each month for a year. Please note that the certificate can only be redeemed at Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Central Iowa, Eastern Iowa or Moline, IL. Thank you Panera Bread of Iowa! https://www.panerabread.com/
Starting bid
The package will contain certificates for a free hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day. This package is valued at $200.
Starting bid
TWO St. Louis Cardinals tickets for the 2026 season! You can redeem the voucher online for two (2) tickets to a Monday – Thursday home game during the 2026 season (exclusions, including Opening Day, Labor Day and Chicago Cubs games, *additional blackout dates may apply). Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
Starting bid
30 bales of 1st crop alfalfa - no spray.
Pickup in rural Parkersburg.
Thank you Scanlan Family!
Starting bid
Awesome package of Professional Hair Care items and Hempz lotion!
Thank you Wendi Schipper!
Starting bid
2 Home Game Tickets to a UNI Football game, and a $50 Gift Card to Single Speed Cedar Falls!
Thank you UNI Athletics
Thank you Single Speed https://www.singlespeedbrewing.com/
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