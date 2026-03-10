Hosted by

Power of Many Inc

About this event

Power of Many - POWER DRIVE

Pick-up location

23582 IA-57, Parkersburg, IA 50665, USA

Mini Photo Session item
Mini Photo Session item
Mini Photo Session item
Mini Photo Session
$25

Starting bid

Mini photo session. Family, Couple, Child

20 minutes, 15+ photos

Location of choice, within 25 miles of Parkersburg

Will include 1 8x10 print of choice, and printing rights

Thank you, "Bird's Eye View photography" (Katie Reints)

Eggs for a year! item
Eggs for a year! item
Eggs for a year!
$20

Starting bid

2 dozen eggs per month, for a year! These are free-range, farm fresh eggs raised locally! Pick up in rural New Hartford, or meet in Parkersburg.

Thank you Sweet P Acres!

Bench or Planter item
Bench or Planter
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted bench or planter! Winning bidder will have the choice of which version they would like. Made to be used outside. Can be stained, or painted a color of choice!


Thank you Paul's Limited Edition Woodworking!

4 All Day passes to The Fun Station - Cedar Rapids item
4 All Day passes to The Fun Station - Cedar Rapids item
4 All Day passes to The Fun Station - Cedar Rapids
$25

Starting bid

4 All Day passes to The Fun Station - Cedar Rapids! Iowa's largest indoor adventure park! 22 amazing attractions!

https://gofunstation.com/cedar-rapids/

8920 Brighton Way SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Panera Bread for a year item
Panera Bread for a year item
Panera Bread for a year item
Panera Bread for a year
$25

Starting bid

A Bread for a Year Certificate! The certificate entitles the bearer to a complimentary freshly baked loaf of bread each month for a year. Please note that the certificate can only be redeemed at Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Central Iowa, Eastern Iowa or Moline, IL. Thank you Panera Bread of Iowa! https://www.panerabread.com/

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Package item
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Package item
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Package item
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Package
$25

Starting bid

The package will contain certificates for a free hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day. This package is valued at $200.

http://www.riversidecasinoandresort.com/

Voucher for 2 Cardinals home game tickets! item
Voucher for 2 Cardinals home game tickets!
$50

Starting bid

TWO St. Louis Cardinals tickets for the 2026 season! You can redeem the voucher online for two (2) tickets to a Monday – Thursday home game during the 2026 season (exclusions, including Opening Day, Labor Day and Chicago Cubs games, *additional blackout dates may apply). Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.

Local Alfalfa item
Local Alfalfa
$35

Starting bid

30 bales of 1st crop alfalfa - no spray.

Pickup in rural Parkersburg.

Thank you Scanlan Family!

Hair Beauty Package item
Hair Beauty Package item
Hair Beauty Package
$25

Starting bid

Awesome package of Professional Hair Care items and Hempz lotion!


Thank you Wendi Schipper!

Game Day Package! item
Game Day Package! item
Game Day Package! item
Game Day Package!
$25

Starting bid

2 Home Game Tickets to a UNI Football game, and a $50 Gift Card to Single Speed Cedar Falls!


Thank you UNI Athletics

https://unipanthers.com/


Thank you Single Speed https://www.singlespeedbrewing.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!